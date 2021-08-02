First Bank of Berne honored for agriculture lending

The First Bank of Berne (FBB) has been named one of the top financial institutions in the nation for agricultural lending on the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) 2021 list.
First Bank of Berne ranked second out of 20 institutions that fell into the $500 million to $1 billion asset category.
It is the only bank headquartered in Indiana recognized in the agricultural category and one of only two Indiana-based banks that made the list in any category.
According to the ICBA website, the Top Lenders 2021 list ranks community banks across America, “based on the strength of competitive banking services and operational efficiencies using FDIC data for 2020.”
“First Bank of Berne has strived to provide excellent financial products and services to meet the needs of agribusiness,” said Rick Gentis, First Bank of Berne senior vice president. “Our institution is honored to be recognized as one of the nation’s top agricultural lenders.”
First Bank of Berne is a regional leader in agribusiness lending, serving the communities in northern Indiana and northwest Ohio. FBB offers both longer- and short-term loans as well as extended services such as farm financial consultation and custom-designed crop insurance.
The Kokomo branch of FBB is located at 1936 S. Dixon Rd. To learn more about First Bank of Berne, visit firstbankofberne.com.