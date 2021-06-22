Fireworks in high demand, short supply

Fireworks are in high demand but short supply across the country due to the ongoing supply chain crisis, but two local fireworks store owners say they’ve stocked up and have gotten ahead of the problem as best they could.

However, Joe Wampler, owner of Best Price Fireworks, and Brian Hudson, owner of Mr. Fireworks, are encouraging customers to buy early to ensure they get what they want. Demand, which skyrocketed last year, is still high this year, and coupled with fireworks being tied up in shipping, there’s a chance shelves could be cleared.

“It’s nuts,” said Wampler. “There’s going to be a shortage. They need to buy early. There’s going to be people that aren’t going to get the selection of fireworks if they wait.”

So far, Wampler and Hudson’s stores are stocked. Both business owners saw this issue coming and planned ahead. Wampler said he began buying for this year last Fourth of July, and Hudson continued importing all winter.

The issue is not unique to fireworks, but the popular Independence Day product is one of the latest causalities of supply and demand. Last year, as people across the nation sought to create their own fireworks displays amid the COVID-19 pandemic, sales skyrocketed, and shops cleared out.

“That’s what led to the problem this year,” said Hudson. “Everybody did sell out, and then COVID, with things getting made overseas, we’re so dependent on China. Everything was closed down, so they couldn’t start production again. So every place in the whole United States either sold out, and there was no way to get caught up. It will take two or three more years before maybe things get back to normal in the way of production.”

What’s also leading to short supply, said Wampler, is shipping and the cost of containers. Eighteen months ago shipping was about $12,500 for a container. Currently, it’s over $29,000, he said.

And while business owners have been paying those prices, there’s no guarantee the containers will arrive in time. Hudson had a container arrive in Long Beach, Calif., on April 11, and it’s still tied up in Chicago. He said he sends people up to try to get his products every day to no avail.

“It’s all due to shipping. Whether it’s coming across the ocean, once it’s in the port, it can’t find ways to get to the rails. Once the rails get to Chicago, they can’t get it out of the yards. There’s just a backlog,” he said. “ … They turn away drivers. Every day guys go up there to pick stuff up and can’t. Got to go back the next day.”

Despite the issues, Hudson doesn’t expect to run out of fireworks, but a big part of that is because he’s cut back on wholesaling. He typically would be selling to other retailers heavily across central Indiana; however, he’s cut back to ensure his own retail stores have product.

But, he said if everyone else runs out, he likely will, too.

While products currently are on shelves, one difference customers will see this year, said the business owners, is higher prices.

“There’s going to be a price increase across the board because of the fact that shipping is just crazy right now,” said Wampler.

Both Wampler and Hudson said they tried to keep their price increases to a minimum. Hudson, who called last year’s sales “spectacular,” passed on some of that to customers this year by refraining from a big price hike. Still, they said the differences will be noticeable.