Firefighters help woman deliver baby

Heather Hunter gave birth to her second child in a very unexpected way, but she credited Kokomo Fire Department firefighters and medics for helping her get through it.

Around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, Hunter was having contractions and thought her baby girl was coming. She and her boyfriend went to Community Howard Regional Health as planned, but Hunter said she was told it wasn’t time yet and to go back home. The pair arrived back home around 4 a.m., went to bed, and Hunter woke up in a panic just four hours later.

She was in labor.

“I was freaking out. My boyfriend woke up, and I was like, ‘You’ve got to call 911.’ He was like, ‘Why can’t I take you in the car?’ And I was like, ‘I’m not going to make it. She’s coming now,’” Hunter said.

Within about three minutes of the 911 call, Hunter said her house filled with Kokomo Fire Department firefighters, who later were identified as Thomas Abney, Robert Leonard, and Kevin Witt.

“I thought I was going to have her in my bed, and then all these men come marching into the house, and I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh. I’m the only girl, and I’ve got my legs wide open.' It was just like, we had to hurry,” she said.

The firemen picked her up with her bedding, she said, loaded her onto the stretcher, and wheeled her outside to wait for medics to arrive, encouraging her the whole time.

Despite the support and words of encouragement, Hunter remembered the uncomfortable wait.

“I’m on the stretcher on the sidewalk having contractions, and I’m naked from the waist down for the whole world to see. It was crazy,” she said.

She also remembered shouting that she needed pain medication only to be told, “Honey, we’re firefighters. We don’t have pain medicine,” she said, laughing.

When medics arrived, Hunter was loaded into the ambulance, and Witt rode with her. Her boyfriend, Dean Davis, was going to meet them at the hospital.

Once in the ambulance, Hunter said she pushed twice, and without medicine, she wanted to make the third push count. And it did. The ambulance only had made two turns, putting her on Phillips Street, when she gave birth to a healthy 5 pound, 13 ounce girl — Jevrey Davis — at 8:25 a.m.

Hunter said it was a relief, and she couldn’t have done it without the help from the fire department and medics. She remembered Witt holding her hand the whole time in the ambulance, and she said it meant a lot to her.

“I couldn’t have done it without them, and one of them, I grabbed his hand. He was like, ‘Hold on, honey.’ And I just pulled him closer to me, and I didn’t let go of him until I had her. I didn’t even know his name, but he held my hand through the whole thing,” Hunter said.

The medics took Hunter and her newborn to Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, since it was closer, but her boyfriend didn’t get the memo. He went to Community Howard first before realizing she must have been taken to St. Vincent.

When he arrived, he asked Hunter how the contractions were.

“I’m like, ‘What do you mean? I had her in the ambulance.’ He said, ‘You did?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, it’s over. You missed it,’” Hunter said, laughing.

Though the delivery didn’t go as planned, Hunter said she was happy everyone was healthy — and she got a good story out of it.