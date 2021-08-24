Find yourself, be yourself

“Indianapolis is like 20 Kokomos glued together,” said Anthony J. Artis, jazz musician, African drum Maker, and educator.

Artis caught the musical beat early in his life and it’s taken him all over the world, but his home is in Indianapolis with Kokomo always in the distance.

Artis’ accomplishments and projects are something to sing home about. The former architect left the field after 25 years of work to focus on music. He’s a bassist and percussionist, an African drum maker, a teacher, and has won multiple grants from the Indianapolis Arts Council and the Indiana Arts Commission.

Going back to his Kokomo days, his band, Clean Machines, won the 1967 Howard County and Tipton County Battle of the Bands, before heading to the state fair and taking the Battle of the Bands championship. They won $500 and a weekend at a Nashville Recording Studio.

Going even further, there was his mom and dad, Dr. Myrle and Pam Artis.

“The house was always full of music,” he said, remembering his parents’ “killer album collection” of jazz records that he inherited.

In the 1950s his mother performed in jazz groups as a vocalist and piano player and always brought Artis, a toddler then, to rehearsals. She was his first music teacher.

As he grew up he recalled his father sitting in his lounge chair, listening to a jazz record and reading after a long day of treating patients. If you were one of his patients, you might even recall jazz playing in his doctor’s office on North Berkley Road.

Artis started professional music training playing the trombone, but discovered the bass after a member quit his band, Top Brass.

“At 14 we were jazz nerds,” he said. “Nobody was into jazz in Kokomo at 14.”

His father was like a patron, both encouraging the young musician and also providing the means to make the music.

“He would tell me, ‘If you really want to do this and you show me you are going to stick with it …,’ Artis said. “He bought me my first good bass. And I still have it.”

Artis studied architecture at the University of Miami, Ohio. In 1978 he moved to Indianapolis, working first as an apprentice for five years and then running his own business for two decades. He played music on the weekends. Suffering from burnout and seeing his musical income almost matching his architecture income, he decided to make the shift over to just music.

A trip to Ghana in 1990 changed his life, bringing him closer to his African ancestry. He says going to Africa was like going home. When he and his family boarded the plane from London to Ghana, it was the first time he had seen all Black pilots and attendants.

“I had never been around all Black people like that,” he said. “It’s not a statement of prejudice but a statement of fact. When I was in college I was the only Black in the architecture department. Having things flip over like that was quite an eye opener and it felt good to be around people that looked like me.”

Multiple trips to Cuba helped increase his knowledge of drum making. Artis also became immersed in the Afro-Cuban spiritual system called Lukemi, which is based on Nigeria’s Yoruba faith.

Artis crafts African drums for customers all over the country at his business Amoah’s African Drum Works. He also uses music to teach others in the Indianapolis community. This week he began teaching a course at IUPUI on using music to teach math, English, history and other subjects.

“I didn’t realize I was an educator until all these opportunities started coming my way,” he said. “I didn’t want to be a teacher. I wanted to be a performer.”

Along with courses at IUPUI and, in the past, Butler and Ivy Tech, he teaches young children about music at Indianapolis’ Arts for Learning and helps at ArtMix, an Indianapolis organization that brings art into the lives of disabled people.

Artis encourages young Black children to study African history and to focus on themselves and their personal goals.

“Not to the point of being selfish and shutting everybody out,” he said. “But look at who you really are and where you come from and why you act like you do. You can’t help anyone else if you can’t help yourself.”

The best advice his parents ever gave him?

“Be myself and don’t follow the crowd,” he said.

Or, you could say, march to the beat of your own drum.