Final Mike Andry Ride set for Saturday

The seventh annual and final Lt. Michael Andry Memorial Ride will take place on Saturday, July 25, in Greentown.

Andry, a Grant County Sheriff's Deputy, was killed in a motorcycle crash on July 12, 2013, when a motorist executing a left turn failed to yield the right of way. The ride seeks to promote motorcycle safety and awareness while raising money to benefit the Howard County Sheriff Department's Benevolent Fund, the Grant County Sheriff Department's Gifts for Kids Program, the Guardians of the Children Hanging Rock Chapter, and the Military Foundation.

"We are supporting four great causes again this year," said Carol Robbins, Andry's sister and coordinator of the event. "This will be a police-escorted ride. We also have assistance from the Howard County and Grant County EMA organizations. We're hoping for great weather and a lot of bikes again this year."

The goal for the "farewell" ride is to raise $16,000.

"When Mike was killed our family was devastated," said Rita Hill, Mike's mother. "The ride has been a healing process for our family. We supported causes that were near and dear to my son's heart."

The ride has been supplemented by an annual fish fry and chili cook-off, which helped maintain fundraising during the two years of inclement weather.

"Our family could not do this alone," said Robbins. "Mike's friends and fellow police officers have been there every year to assist. We have had a good run, but it is time to step back and cherish the memories. Mike would be proud that so many folks who knew and loved him did this in his honor. The Andry family has been blessed by the Greentown community support and the many donations we have received."

The Andry memorial ride has generated more than $84,000 during the past six years to assist area children in need and military veterans. Registration for the ride begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Howard County fairgrounds. The group ride departs at 10 a.m. The ride will pass by Andry's gravesite near Point Isabel in Grant County before proceeding to Brandt's Harley Davidson in Wabash. After a brief stop motorcyclists will return to Greentown via a scenic tour through the Mississinewa reservoir area.

"This has been a very safe event in past years," Robbins added. "The bikes are under police escort the entire way."

Upon returning to Greentown participants will enjoy an after-ride party at the fairgrounds featuring food, a charity auction, raffle drawings, and DJ music. The cost is $15 per motorcycle operator or passenger. Those not riding can attend the after-ride event for a $10 donation.