FCA Foundation pours back into the community

The FCA Foundation is doing its part to ensure that the communities in which FCA US’s employees live and work are vibrant and supported.
Last year the foundation, which is the charitable arm of FCA, poured hundreds of thousands of dollars back into organizations in the Kokomo and Tipton areas. According to Christine Estereicher, COO of FCA Foundation, the money is directed at the local level, rather than the national level, to make the biggest impact possible.
“We believe it’s really vital for us to be active in our communities, especially those communities where our employees live and work,” she said. “So for us, we really make a concerted effort to direct our giving locally versus a national giving strategy … Our goal is really to work with local partners to uplift and support the community and essentially improve the quality of life for those core communities.”
The programs that received grants last year were Big Brothers Big Sisters of America ($50,000), Boys & Girls Club of Tipton County ($35,000), Communities in Schools ($200,000), Family Service Association of Howard County ($50,000), FIRST Robotics Team Support ($5,973), Ivy Tech Foundation ($5,000), Kokomo Family YMCA ($25,000), and Society of Automotive Engineers Foundation ($95,000).
Estereicher said the organizations the foundation supported were chosen very intentionally based on several pillars. The biggest pillar was education, she said. For 2019, 70 percent of grant dollars went to support educational programs.
“We really believe in that old saying that education is a great equalizer,” she said.
One of the focuses in education is supporting STEM education. The grant to the Ivy Tech Foundation was used to put on a STEM camp for middle school girls and boys, while the grant awarded to the SAE Foundation went to support in-class STEM education. The grant was used in 10 elementary classrooms in both Kokomo and Tipton schools. Those schools were Elwood Haynes Elementary School, Maple Crest Middle School, Tri-Central Middle School, and Tipton Middle School.
The foundation also supports programs designed to help students to be successful, such as with the Communities in Schools grant. That grant money was used locally at Pettit Park Elementary School, Bon Air Elementary School, and Bon Air Middle School to ensure 875 students stay on track to graduation.
“Having that academic life for the students and then having that life skill piece, we really feel that addressing those needs help build communities and students and citizens really provides benefit to the community for generations to come,” she said.
Outside of education, the remaining 30 percent of giving last year went to community service and veteran support. The grant awarded to Family Service Association was used for Jackson Street Commons to support staffing, building maintenance, and continued on-site services for permanent, supporting housing for previously homeless veterans, as well as wraparound services for resident and non-resident veterans.
Also along the lines of veteran services, $11,000 of the $25,000 awarded to Kokomo Family YMCA was designated for memberships for veterans and military members of the community.
“Frankly, it’s just a way to say ‘thank you’ for their service and their sacrifice, and we also understand that veterans are often a difficult population to help given their variety of challenges, whether it’s PTSD, homelessness, workforce issues,” she said. “So we do work very hard in our local communities to find veterans and military programs that can have immediate impact on these folks.”
The remaining $14,000 to the YMCA was used to offer free memberships to all seventh-grade students in Howard County. Now, after a successful first year of offering the youth memberships, it was announced last week that the memberships were being offered again this year.
“We are very pleased to renew our support for this important initiative, which provides young people a place to enjoy safe, fun, healthy activities, as well as opportunities to develop important skills that help lay the foundation for a successful life and career,” Estereicher.
According to Trish Severns, CEO of Kokomo Family YMCA, seventh grade is a key time to get youth engaged as they begin their years as a teenager and “are increasingly more curious about the world.” However, research shows that risk factors, such as substance abuse, delinquency, teen pregnancy, school drop-out, and violence increase during these years as well, she said, adding that giving seventh-graders a safe space and positive influences can help combat unhealthy behaviors.
“It is during the early teen years that youth begin to distance themselves from family and positive support," said Severns. “We are so glad to see this program continue and are grateful to the FCA Foundation and our private donor.”
To receive a free membership, a parent or caregiver may preregister their seventh grader through March 31 either in person at the YMCA or online.
Students who participate will have an opportunity to swim, play basketball, use select equipment, and participate in select classes at the Y; participate in monthly 7GI-centered events at the Y; will have access to Family Prime Time, which will allow their whole family to visit the Y during select hours; and more.
In addition, it also was announced that the FCA Foundation renewed support for Family Service Association’s Jackson Street Commons.
“We are so grateful for the continued support from the FCA Foundation for Jackson Street Commons,” said Tracy Martino, executive director of Family Service Association. “The foundation’s partnership has been invaluable in our efforts to help homeless veterans.”