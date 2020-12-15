Favors Free Christmas Dinner returns for last year

Twenty-five years ago Judy Favors and her late husband, Russ, opened their doors to what was supposed to be 25 strangers who didn’t have anywhere to go on Christmas.

The couple cooked up a big meal, but way more people than expected showed up – four times as many, as a matter of fact. But the couple didn’t flinch and squeezed them all in. The more the merrier. But what Favors realized was that the meal couldn’t be a one-time deal. The need was too great. And for the past 25 years, Favors continued it, feeding tens of thousands of people over the years.

“The need is so great. Every year I’m amazed,” said Favors. “There is nothing else like it. There is nowhere else to go on Christmas Day.”

The meal was served in the Favors household until it outgrew it and moved to Carpenters House Church before moving again to a more centralized location at First Baptist Church. The dinner consists of all the regular Christmas fixings, all of which are made from scratch from Favors’ own recipes. The dinner takes more than 30 turkeys and 300 pounds of ham, as well as countless sides.

In addition to traditionally offering an eat-in meal, volunteer drivers also made rounds around the community, delivering to those who were shut-in.

For the majority of the years, attendees also could “shop” for a gift for themselves of someone else in a gift room, which Favors shopped year-round to fill. In more recent years, the gift room stopped as Favors, who’s now 81, faced challenging health programs and no longer was able to shop to that extent. In fact, she sought to find a successor to take over the Favors Free Christmas Dinner five years ago.

However, putting on the event is no small task, and Favors had a hard time finding someone who could take it over entirely. For that reason, she’s stayed as the driving force behind the event, though she said it wouldn’t be possible without her volunteers and donors that come through every year.

And she’s enjoyed it. She began the event 25 years ago because, at that point, she’d raised 53 children, eight of her own and dozens of foster children. With busy Christmas schedules, Favors found herself celebrating Christmas with her family either before or after the actual holiday, opening the day up for her to give back.

The event has given so many people a meal and camaraderie on Christmas Day, including Favors herself who otherwise wouldn’t have done anything, either.

However, Favors finally is hanging up her hat after this year after hanging on five years longer than she thought she would. She hopes one of her volunteers will be able to continue it next year, as she may be one of the people in need.

“If I’m living here next year, you know, I may be sitting here. I may be one of the people they’ll have to bring me a dinner … so I can understand. A lot of people are alone on Christmas,” Favors said.

But Favors is looking forward to this year’s event, as it almost didn’t happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Early in the planning stages, Favors was unable to secure the location the event has been held at, but Morning Star Church stepped up to allow the meal to be prepared there. However, there will be no dine-in option. The meals will be to-go or delivery only.

While Favors was unsure what the need would be like this year, she thought it might be greater because of the pandemic, and she expected more people to request delivery as she’s found many people are still hesitant to get out in any capacity. For that reason, she still needs volunteer drivers, as well as donations of desserts.

Despite this year's changes, Favors is looking forward to putting on her last Favors' Free Christmas Dinner, and she said it’s still baffling that it grew into what it did.

“I look back on it, and I just can’t believe what happened. I don’t know how I got in it, and I kept worrying about how to get out of it. But my body told me how. My old age finally caught up to me,” Favors said.

The 25th annual dinner will have free to-go dinners available for pickup at Morning Star Church, located at 2900 E. Markland Ave., on Christmas Day from 12 to 3 p.m., and meals can be requested for delivery until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve for those who are shut-in or unable or hesitant to get out. Requests can be made by calling Favors at 765-457-3853. Favors also will have meals available for pickup at her house, located at 402 E. Mulberry St., from 12:30 to 3 p.m. on Christmas Day as well.

Those interested in volunteering or donating items can contact Favors at the above phone number.