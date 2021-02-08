Farmers’ market relocates market store

A downtown storefront that has been empty for years now will be home to a local grocery store.

By the end of February, the Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market will move its year-round specialty grocery, The Market Store & Café, just a few doors down from its current location to what was once Sycamore Grill and more recently Boondocks Food & Spirits, enlivening a downtown building that has been empty for several years.

The Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market opened its first brick-and-mortar store in the spring of 2019 to offer fresh, local produce and goods during the market’s off season. Market Manager Adrienne Akers Partlow kept hearing from community members who wanted a local grocery option downtown after the market closed for the summer. So in 2019, after holding pop-up winter markets for two years, she spearheaded the opening of The Market Store & Café.

“Our customers really, really appreciate the store and are very vocal about it,” Akers Partlow said. “They bring their friends in. That’s my favorite thing, when they bring their friend sin to check things out because it shows they really value the store and what we’re trying to achieve.”

The store allowed the market to provide a wider array of products and to do so regardless of the weather. It also brought a grocery option to the area not long after Marsh closed its doors, leaving a food desert in the heart of Kokomo.

Since opening, the store has expanded the local products people can find. In addition to season produce, the store offers local products like milk, fresh eggs, meat, kombucha, sauces, jams, honey, soaps, scarves, jewelry snacks, and more. In addition, the café offers a changing seasonal menu of hot, freshly-prepared meals like soups, pastas, sandwiches, and pot pies.

While the store was a step forward for the market, Akers Partlow said there’s still more the KDFM wants to accomplish, and the current location is too small to make it all happen.

“My vision, our shared vision for the organization, is to create a food hub where people can not only shop for or sell food but where people of all ages can come in and learn about food, how to eat a healthier diet, how to prepare food from scratch,” she said.

One project she intends to tackle is opening a community kitchen, a space where people can learn and cook and which can be used by guest chefs and those looking to try their hand in the restaurant business before committing to a store of their own.

The market has served as an incubator for many local businesses that now have their own stores. Sylvie’s Oils, which has been a regular vendor at the outdoor market, opened a storefront and now has an online store full of body care and spa treatment items. Lucky Lemon Bakery spent several years selling baked goods at the summer market and was a regular guest chef in the café since the store opened. Now, Lucky Lemon Bakery has its own storefront on Markland Avenue.

“The farmers’ market was the perfect was for me to grow my vegan food business,” said Heather Dame, owner of Lucky Lemon Bakery. “Having the ability to expand my product line and offerings to my customers helped me test the market before I decided to launch my own storefront. I’m thankful the market was there for me to provide delicious vegan food to the community and build my brand.”

By opening the community kitchen, Akers Partlow hopes to help other businesses get their feet of the ground to the point they can also open their own locations.

The new location at 115 W. Sycamore St. includes a larger kitchen, allowing the market to work toward the community kitchen project. Market farmers will also be able to use the kitchen, which will be certified by the health department, so they can make and sell their own products from the store.

Hoyt Alexander, who works for First Farmers Bank & Trust in downtown Kokomo, recently purchased the building that now will house The Market Store & Café. He said the investment is a personal one; he’s excited to see the market grow and continue to add to the downtown community.

“I’m excited to see (this building) return to good use,” he said. “I think a farmers’ market is a good boost because it’s so community-oriented.”

The Market Store & Café’s new location is being renovated to make it more grocery-store friendly. The current location will continue to be open until the end of February, and Akers Partlow hopes to have the new place open by the first of March. The outdoor farmers’ market, celebrating its 20th anniversary season, is slated to open May 1 at its regular location at the intersection of Mulberry and Washington streets.

The Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market also has an online store at kokomofarmersmarket.com. The market posts regular updates regarding its menu and products on its Facebook and Instagram pages.