Farm to porch: Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market moves online amid pandemic, offers home delivery

When Adrienne Akers Partlow began managing the Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market years ago, she always reminded the community and farmers alike that it’s important for communities to grow and produce their own food. That way, she said, they wouldn’t have to rely on national supply chains.

That hit home late last month when many grocery stores began running out of some of the staples due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When people couldn’t find eggs or milk in the big box stores, the Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market had it.

“I’ve been telling people … everyone who would listen to me how important local food is, and this is like this is the time where we come to see, ‘Oh, it is really important.’ This is something that we actually need the support in the good times and the bad times because there are people living in our community that are growing food that we can have,” Partlow said.

In an effort to make local farmers’ and makers’ goods available year-round, Partlow opened The Market Store downtown a year ago. The store has proven valuable for customers and the vendors, providing them a steadier income than relying on seasonal farmers' markets alone.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit Kokomo, Partlow began shifting gears to figure out a way to still get the products to customers without risking anyone’s health. Partlow decided to close The Market Store temporarily, and she moved it online.

Now, customers can browse nearly 70 local products, place orders online, and have it delivered to them. The store has everything from ground beef, bread, and flour to locally-made face masks, reusable paper towels, and crocheted washcloths.

“This is not a great situation to see myself as having had the right idea, but, you know, here we are. I’m just glad we’ve been able to build the market up so much and get so many people involved so that we can continue to get food to people and continue to support our makers and bakers and farmers,” Partlow said.

While Partlow said she and the vendors are hoping to have the traditional farmers market this year – opening day is May 2 – she said having the new online ordering system as a backup is reassuring.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

“Our plan is to run a market this season, but we have no idea what the impact of the virus is going to be on that or how comfortable people are going to be even if our stay-at-home order is lifted,” she said.

Having the online store running now, she said, allows her and the other market workers to figure out how to be as effective as possible in taking orders and making deliveries. Orders can be paid for securely using PayPal, and customers can choose a Tuesday or Friday delivery. Cost is $4 for delivery in Howard County and $8 in neighboring counties.

Partlow made the first round of deliveries last week, and she said the response was good. On Friday, Partlow made 40 deliveries.

“We were able to get everybody their food on time, and everybody is very happy to have it,” she said.

During this time, Partlow said she hopes more people come to see how valuable local farmers’ markets are.

“We hope that one of the outcomes is more people discover us and realize how important it actually is to support local food, and the connections that we have just strengthen, those networks of people that already are fans or already believe in what we’re doing and just seeing that strengthened over time. For us, that would be the best possible outcome, that and everybody is fine and healthy,” Partlow said.

To order, visit http://shoplocal.kokomofarmersmarket.com/wordpress/index.php/shop/.