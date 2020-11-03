Family & law: Western grad Molly McCann becomes deputy attorney general, following in footsteps of her father, Ho. Co. Prosecutor Mark McCann

Western High School 2012 graduate Molly McCann long has been familiar with the inside of a courtroom.

At a young age, her grandfather would take her to watch her father, Mark McCann, who’s served as Howard County prosecutor for the past decade, in the courtroom. Seeing him work, she said, was fascinating. When she grew up, she wanted to do that, too.

“I always remember being really little and sitting in the courtroom and watching my dad, and it was always something that I wanted to do. I was just so envious of him and so mesmerized by him standing up there dressed in a suit, standing in front of a courtroom and arguing a case,” McCann said. “I loved that, and I thought it was so interesting.”

After graduating from Western, McCann went to Purdue University and earned a bachelor’s degree in public relations and strategic communications. While there, she fell in love with communications and began dreaming of working in a big city for a public relations agency, and her dream of becoming an attorney was put on the back burner.

After college, she took a gap year and worked at the statehouse for the House of Representatives where she managed eight state representatives’ public relations and media. While she loved that, she couldn’t get away from law. She was surrounded by attorneys, lobbyists, watched house bills pass, and was involved with some of the inner workings.

Her passion for law was reignited, and McCann decided it was time to go to law school.

Her father graduated from law school at Valparaiso University in 1990, and McCann always heard him talk so highly of it. She applied and was accepted into the university’s law program. However, during her first year there, faculty announced the school’s law program was closing, and McCann transferred to IU McKinney School of Law and returned to Indianapolis.

Last summer, McCann began working for the attorney general’s office as a law clerk and certified legal intern for the appellate division, writing briefs for civil and criminal appeals.

This spring, McCann graduated from McKinney School of Law, passed the bar, interviewed, and was accepted into the intensive deputy attorney general (IDAG) program. Though she didn’t have a graduation ceremony due to COVID-19, McCann got to celebrate with family when she was sworn in through the attorney general’s office.

“It would have been nice to actually have that celebration between my whole family because they are the only people that got me through the past three years. They were there for me with their support, so it would have been very special to celebrate that with them. But, luckily, I was able to get sworn in through the attorney general’s office … and I was able to have two guests. So I was able to have both of my parents there, and that made up for it in my opinion,” McCann said.

As part of the IDAG program, McCann works within every division of the Office of the Indiana Attorney General. Next spring, she will rank which divisions she liked the most while also being ranked by staff in the various divisions. Then she will interview and accept a position as a deputy attorney general within the division with which she’s matched.

The program, McCann said, is the best possible experience she could get.

“It was the best-case scenario for me because I’m able to be exposed to every division and learn about bankruptcy, litigation, civil appeals, criminal appeals, Medicaid fraud, ID theft, data privacy. So it’s just been the best experience for me out of law school because I get such a diverse experience versus just focusing on maybe one or two areas of law,” McCann said.

As of now, she’s most interested in criminal law, the same area in which her father practices. Eventually, she said she may work at a law firm focusing solely on criminal law, but for now she’s enjoying working in the public sector.

Now in her first job post-law school, McCann said it feels good to be making a difference in her home state.

“It’s really rewarding because I can see the amount that I’m doing. There are just so many attorneys within the attorney general’s office, and the work, it never stops because it’s all throughout Indiana. It really makes me happy to know that I’m one of those people that is putting forth an effort throughout the state of Indiana because I love living here, which is why I took the Indiana bar because my whole family is here,” McCann said. “I want to be here, and so it makes me really happy to be able to work directly with the state of Indiana.”

Mark, McCann's father, said he and her mother, Julie McCann, were proud of their daughter's accomplishments. Mark, who said he never pushed McCann to go into law, was pleasantly surprised when she decided to.

"It was somewhat of a surprise when she said she was going to law school, never pushed her that direction. But after her internship at the statehouse for the legislature, she seemed to gain some interest, and then it was somewhat of a surprise to us that, mid-summer, she decided she was going to go to law school and was delighted to hear that, but again not pushing. And then she’s just been an outstanding student and an outstanding daughter, very, very proud," said Mark.