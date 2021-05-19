Family honors the late Jeff Stout by supporting Ivy Tech paramedic science lab

KOKOMO, Ind. – When Jeff Stout was growing up in the 1970s, his neighbors in Russiaville still relied on his grandfather’s hearse – no medical staff included – for a ride to the hospital if an injury or medical emergency occurred. The family business, Stout & Son Funeral Home and Home Furnishings, founded in 1890, was in its third generation of leadership with Jeff’s grandfather, Kennard Stout, in charge and Jeff was already learning the trade. It wasn’t until 1976 that, thanks to Kennard’s help, an emergency service was established in Russiaville that replaced the back of an empty hearse with a professionally staffed ambulance.

Those early experiences piqued the curiosity and spirit of giving that Jeff Stout personified in a life of community service cut unexpectedly short in February 2020 at the age of 55. One of his sons, Jeff Stout Jr., says that of all the different hats Jeff wore (funeral director, volunteer firefighter, coroner, county councilman, business leader, and community philanthropist), it was the hat of an Emergency Medical Technician that may have meant the most.

“I asked him what his favorite thing was. He said it was when he went on amublance calls where he felt he had the biggest impact,” Jeff Jr. said. “He knew with a certain scenario, as funeral director, he would be the last one to serve the person but he really enjoyed being the first one there to help save a life.”

Jeff Jr., along with siblings Megan (Stout) Levi, Morgan (Stout) Irwin, Maddie Stout, and Jake Stout and uncle Marty Stout, have honored their father and brother’s memory – and his love of emergency medical service – with a generous donation that has funded the Jeff Stout Parmedic Science Classroom and Laboratory in the new Health Professions Center on Ivy Tech’s transformed Kokomo Campus.

“Dad would love this so much,” said daughter Morgan as the family toured the new facility. “Dad would always be ‘that guy’ who would spring into action when you needed him most. We know how excited he would be to help train future first responders who will take care of the community we love so much.”

Jake noted the donation, which supported the ambulance simulator that is centerpiece of the program, pays tribute to the family’s roots. “Dad was just a kid when he started working for our grandfather and he would go on ‘ambulance’ runs provided by the funeral home.” Brother Marty, who with Jeff Jr. and Jake, the sixth-generation owners, have picked up the reins of Stout Funeral Home since Jeff’s passing, remembered playing “paramedic” as a child after watching the popular TV show “Emergency.” Jeff and Marty would be the paramedics; they’d strap little brother Doug onto a piece of plywood and carry him to their pretend ambulance.

Emergency medical service has come a long way since then. Mark Fair, chair of the Paramedic Science program at Ivy Tech Kokomo, was proud to show off the new equipment that offers students a chance to learn through simulation of real-life experiences right on campus.

Fair can control the electronic “patient” inside the ambulance to simulate a number of real-life scenarios – mimicking caridac arrest, seizures, shock and many other events the paramedics may face on the job. The mannequin can be directed to talk, breathe, make different heart and lung sounds, and raise and drop its blood pressure. With the appropriate commands, it can bleed and vomit; it can be stabilized, medicated, and intubated. Cameras Inside the simulator bring the action out to other students watching monitors in the classroom.

“To complete their Paramedic Science degree, students spend 360 hours in clinicals in local hospitals, following patient journeys after they arrive in the emergency room, and another 400 hours in actual ambulance service,” Fair said. “This ambulance simulator allows our students to develop the skills necessary to save lives before they go out in the real world, offering a chance to provide patient care where they can make mistakes we don’t want them to make in real life.”

The lab also includes a small bathroom, allowing Fair to set up the common situation of dealing with patients requiring emergency care in tight spaces.

Noting the serious shortage of EMTs and parmedics in Indiana, Fair said the Paramedic Science program opens doors to a career that always has job openings. A new group of students begins the two-year program every August. For more information, contact Fair at mfair2@ivytech.edu .

“Our dad loved taking care of people in the community – as a funeral director, as a first responder, as a politician,” Megan said. “He would love the opportunity to pass on that love and educate people to do the same thing.”

Dean McCurdy, chancellor of Ivy Tech Kokomo, expressed the thanks of students, faculty and staff. “We’ll do our best to honor your dad with this program,” he told the family members. “Undoubtedly, the students we train here – in the Jeff Stout Paramedic Science Classroom and Laboratory – will save a lot of lives in the future.”

For more information on the $43 million Kokomo Campus transformation and the campaign to raise $3 million in local support, contact Kelly Karickhoff, executive director of resource development for Ivy Tech Kokomo, at kkarickhoff@ivytech.edu or 765-252-5501 or go to the campaign website at ivytech.edu/kokomotransformation .

