Family and Cosmetic Dentistry partners with small businesses to offer employees dental care

Family and Cosmetic Dentistry of Kokomo is announcing a new business-to-business promotional spotlight program.
For the program, the dental office is providing $1,000 in free dental care to an employee at each business it promotes. Dr. Melissa Jarrell, DDS, said she hopes to work with four to six small businesses each year.
“My goal is to promote local small businesses while improving the dental health and brightening the smiles of their employees. Many small business owners are not able to provide dental insurance for their employees,” she said.
In an effort to promote the recovery of local small businesses from the pandemic stresses, Dr. Jarrell and her team have started the program to give back to the community. This quarter’s business spotlight is Marie’s Car Wash. Family and Cosmetic Dentistry of Kokomo will be donating $1,000 worth of dental treatment to an employee of Marie’s Car Wash. The owner will choose one employee whose confidence in customer service would be boosted with a little help from their team to make his or her smile brighter.
For information on how to be a part of the business-to-business promotional spotlight program or learn about the office, call 453-4369. Family and Cosmetic Dentistry of Kokomo is located at 5111 Clinton Drive.