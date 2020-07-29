Experience the Zoo Through Artists’ Eyes

INDIANAPOLIS — Artistic visions will come to life right before visitors’ eyes this summer as the Indianapolis Zoo has set a new date for the annual Naturally Inspired Paint Out presented by The Great Frame Up Downtown.

Typically held each spring, this year’s in-person art event will take place on Aug. 1 at the Zoo. The Naturally Inspired Silent Auction and Artists’ Reception has also been rescheduled for Sept. 24.

Paint Out Day will feature 15 juried artists working “en plein air” (outdoors) from 9am-3pm to create extraordinary art inspired by the stunning natural surroundings at the Zoo and White River Gardens. Guests will have the unique opportunity to see through the artists’ eyes as blank canvases and hunks of clay are transformed into one-of-a-kind artworks.

Paint Out Day activities, which are free for Zoo members and included with regular admission, are a great enhancement to a summertime visit.

New this year, art and animal lovers can view all the completed artworks in an online gallery on the Zoo’s website following the event. The gallery will also include pieces created by some of the Zoo’s artistically inclined animals.

Zoo patrons will then have the chance to take home their favorite artworks, which will be expertly framed by The Great Frame Up Downtown, when they go up for bid at the Silent Auction and Artists’ Reception from 5:30-7:30pm in the Hulman Riverhouse. Guests will also enjoy an evening of hors d’oeuvres and beer, provided by Sun King Brewery, as they visit with the talented artists who made these beautiful pieces.

Tickets for the silent auction and reception are $20 for Zoo members and their guests and $22 for non-members. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 317-630-2046 or at IndianapolisZoo.com. Proceeds from the auction help fund the care of the Zoo’s nearly 1,300 animals and 47,000 plants as well as its global conservation initiatives.

