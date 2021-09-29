Exercise for seniors plentiful in Kokomo

There are plenty of options for exercise in Kokomo.

From the many trails and walkways to the YMCA and beyond, there is an opportunity for every senior citizen to stay active in Kokomo.

Along with the many gyms in the area such as Planet Fitness and Anytime Fitness, the YMCA (114 N. Union St.) might be one of the first places people turn when looking to start a fitness routine.

For seniors, the YMCA offers a Silver Sneaker program that might provide a free membership to those 65 and older depending on their insurance. There are also other senior specific programs and events, such as the quarterly Senior Lunch and Learns — which provide a free lunch during an information session — and bingo, chronic disease prevention classes and an active older adults class. Schedules for classes and events can be found on the YMCA website through its social media accounts.

The YMCA’s Matt Sandoe recommends senior’s pace themselves and take time to rest and let their body recover.

“I never want to recommend that someone gets out and exercise every day,” said Sandoe. “Two or three times a week is a great time frame. I recommend changing things up so you don’t get bored, so maybe you do an aquatic class on day one and then you do an active older adults class on day two and then do a different aquatics class on day three. So you do a Monday, Wednesday, Friday schedule. We do have folks who come in every day.”

“We always recommend don’t push yourself to be the person next to you. Do what you can do,” he said.

If one fears exercising alongside a large group of people or wants a different style of workout, yoga might be the perfect choice.

Yoga is a great exercise for seniors, said Staci Colon, owner of Yoga with Staci (2028 S. Elizabeth St., 765-271-3372.

“It’s important that people continue to have mobility as they age,” she said. By practicing and using proper breathing techniques, people can improve their balance because they are not holding their breath when doing things.

“A lot of time when we age, people tend to become more sedentary versus doing things, and that’s when you start to lose mobility and balance,” she said.

Colon suggest seniors start with chair yoga if they are not comfortable transitioning from a seated position on the floor to a standing position, though she does have students who are 65 and older who come to the other classes.

“In chair yoga we are seated in the chair doing poses or we are using the chair for support,” she said. “We are not on the floor on the mat.”

Colon encourages people to check with their physician before attending one of her classes, just to make sure yoga is something they are able to do and yoga would be beneficial to them. If a person has trouble with a particular pose or a movement in the pose, Colon will work with them to come up with an alternative. She is also available for one-on-one lessons if someone feels more comfortable with that, or she is willing to talk with potential students before their first class to address any concerns.

At the Kokomo Senior Citizens Center (721 W. Superior St.) there are plenty of opportunities for exercise, but office manager Mendi Snow sees the benefits of exercise most often expressed as a mental health boost.

“For a lot of [seniors], especially with us being closed so much due to COVID, it’s the socialization. Just to hear them when they walk in — they are so happy to see each other, laughing and having a good time. I think a lot of it is just them being able to get together. That’s the most important thing to them,” she said.

Snow said many of the bonds formed as a result of exercising together grow into long friendships, and many participants will even go out to breakfast together.

Exercises at the Senior Citizens Center include line dancing every Monday afternoon and Friday morning, stretching on Tuesday and Thursday morning, and Zumba on Wednesday afternoons.

Snow said the exercises are low impact and often include a chair for help with balance.

The Senior Citizens Center is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and anyone 50 or older is eligible to participate.

“It’s a good time to get together and enjoy each other’s company,” said Snow.

With all the possibilities in town, there’s plenty of opportunity to get out of the house and get fit in Kokomo.