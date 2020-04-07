Etta’s Gooey Goodies gets a storefront

Over the last four years, one local home-based baker has grown her business so much through word of mouth and as a vendor with the Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market that she’s now making the leap from her home kitchen to a commercial kitchen.

Late last month, Wynter Hosier, owner of Etta’s Gooey Goodies, closed on what will be her new bakery, a quaint shop in downtown Greentown. In addition to making it more convenient for customers to shop her sweet treats, having a commercial kitchen will allow Hosier to participate as a vendor in festivals and fairs.

“It’s really exciting. I can’t believe how much my business has grown, especially in the last year. It’s just been phenomenal growth in the last year,” said Hosier.

Renovations will be started on the bakery as soon as possible, she said, with a focus on the kitchen first so that she’ll be able to sell at summer festivals – such as the Strawberry Festival, Blueberry Festival, and Howard County 4H Fair – that she’s been unable to participate in without having a commercial kitchen.

She’s also looking forward to having the space to fill orders. Hosier makes a minimum of 45 dozen macarons a week – or more than 2,000 a month. It takes her 40 hours to fill her two macaron cases.

The baker has found a niche with the meringue-based confection. When she started her business in 2016, she thought her bestsellers would be birthday cakes and cupcakes, but she found it was the macarons her customers really took to.

“I thought I was going to be selling cupcakes and stuff like birthday celebration cakes, but everybody skipped over the fudge and the cupcakes and went straight to the macaron case week after week (at the Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market). So that quickly became my focus and what I was known for,” she said.

The baker doesn’t skimp when it comes to her flavor choices, either.

She’s concocted hundreds of macaron flavors, and her menu always has between 60 and 80 flavors available. The most popular choices are fruity pebbles, birthday cake, s’mores, caramel crème brûlée, and raspberries and champagne, a flavor that won judges' choice in a dessert taste test last year in St. Louis.

When Hosier shares her menu with other macaron makers, she said she’s frequently told she needs to cut down her flavor choices, but she stands by her motto: “Too much is just enough.”

Now, Hosier is looking forward to growing her customer base even more. She said she was grateful to have gotten the support she has over the last several years, as she basically started the business on a whim.

Back in 2016, she was a stay-at-home mom with a 2-year-old daughter, Concetta Hosier, who later became the bakery’s namesake. Hosier was enrolled at Indiana University Kokomo working on the master’s program for an MBA, but it wasn’t working out for her.

“I was terrible at it. I couldn’t focus. My child had all of my attention all of the time, so I was like, ‘I can’t do this,’” she said.

While she was trying to figure out what she was going to do instead, she began “stress baking.” She baked for all of her friends and family, and she baked a lot. Her family eventually suggested she sell her baked goods.

After a little consideration, Hosier decided to give it a go. Four years later, she’s still at it. What’s amazing to her, she said, was when she started she didn’t even know what a macaron was.

Now, once renovations are done on her new building, Hosier intends to have indoor seating, and she also plans to offer baking classes taught by friends she’s made in the sugar industry, including two Food Network celebrities, she said.

Etta’s Gooey Goodies is located at 107 N. Meridian St., and customers can visit “Etta’s Gooey Goodies” on Facebook or ettasgooeygoodies.com for updates on when the bakery will open. In the meantime, customers can order online.