Victoria Enstrom began visiting pop culture conventions when she was four months old. Her family album is peppered with photos of famous comic creators, blockbuster actors, and cosplayers of every shape and size. It is only natural that her lifelong love of all things geek has parlayed into a head-start toward an education.

Enstrom became the latest recipient of the Excelsior Scholarship – a $1,000 award presented by the Kokomo-Con pop culture convention and Comics Cubed. According to Shawn Hilton, owner of Comics Cubed and co-founder of the convention scholarship, Enstrom is exactly the type of scholar he had in mind when he launched the charitable effort a decade ago.

“Our hope is that we are able to help Victoria achieve her dream of a college education,” said Hilton. “We’ve known her a long time. She’s a fixture at the Kokomo-Con. She volunteers with us every year. And you aren’t going to find another young person in the local area who is more determined to translate her love for comics and pop culture into a career. We felt she was an excellent person to receive our 2020 Excelsior Scholarship.”

Enstrom is a senior at Eastern High School. She plans to study New Media Art and Technology at Indiana University Kokomo in the fall. She was surprised to learn that she had been chosen to receive the scholarship, which will be used to defray her tuition costs.

“I want to pursue art,” said Enstrom. “I specialize in portraits and hyper-realistic stuff, but I do all sorts of art. I just want to do something in the art field. I want to travel and get a lot of experience.

“I‘ve been a comic book fan my whole life. I’ve been going to conventions since I was just a few months old. I met Stan Lee seven times, and Kevin Smith twice. My favorite comic is Ms. Marvel. That’s where it all started for me. I was in fourth grade when I started reading comics. I have my own collection – four long boxes – and a big drawer in my room that is full of comics.”

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

The Excelsior Scholarship began as an extension of Hilton’s desire to give back to the community which has helped the Kokomo-Con grow into a pop culture mainstay in the local area. Donations for the award are collected throughout the year at Hilton’s shop at 121 E. Sycamore St. as well as through proceeds from the Kokomo-Con’s annual silent auction.

Kokomo-Con co-founder Austin Meissnest had nothing but glowing praise for Enstrom.

“Victoria is the epitome of what we look for in scholarship recipients,” said Meissnest. “She loves comics. She has been a big help at Kokomo-Con. She has talent. She is awesome.”

Naturally, Victoria’s mother, Carrie, was nothing but smiles as her daughter received the scholarship.

“I’m proud of her; she has worked really hard,” said Carrie. “I’m excited for her.”

For additional information about the scholarship or to donate, contact Comics Cubed or Kokomo-Con through their respective Facebook pages.