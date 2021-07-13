English Rose Cafe & Tea Room offers European experience

Husband and wife Henry David Dellinger and JoAnn Dellinger have traveled the world visiting tearooms, and now it’s their chance to pass on the hospitality offered at the quaint venues to their own customers.

The duo recently purchased the former Crystal Tea Room at 502 W. Jefferson St. and moved to Kokomo from Greenwood to pursue their dream of opening their own tearoom. Now dubbed The English Rose Café & Tea Room, the couple will offer a full brunch and lunch menu, high tea, a bed and breakfast in the cottage house, and consignment sales. The couple said it’s surreal to finally be living their dream.

“It’s surreal. The next morning when we moved in, I was sitting on the couch, and I saw the light coming in through the stained glass window. That east morning light was coming in, and I just, you know, it’s amazing when you’re literally living your best life and living your dream and waking up one day and realizing this is your life now,” Henry David said.

Henry David, who’s French American, began baking with his mom and grandmother when he was 8 years old. He was making bread in the kitchen ever since he could remember, he said, and he grew up obsessed with food.

Now, with a café, the chef is eager for the community to begin tasting his sweet and savory brunch and lunch items. The full menu includes lunch entrées like the jalapeño popper grilled cheese that’s stuffed with diced jalapeños, cream cheese, bacon, and two kinds of cheese and the Chef Henry David’s Grand Royal that features generous portions of thinly-sliced roast beef topped with Swiss cheese and caramelized onions.

As for the brunch menu, diners can choose from savory items like the southwestern omelet and homemade quiche and sweet items like candied pecan cinnamon rolls and Belgium-style waffles.

Henry David said he was adamant about offering more than just tea.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

“We think people are going to be thrilled with the high teas and everything we’re offering, but I also was very adamant about we can’t just call it a tearoom. We have to be a café because we want men to come,” he said. “So that’s why we have the roast beef. That’s why we have the southern-style biscuits and gravy. We have lemon blueberry pancakes. We have food that men and women are going to like,” he said.

The Dillingers hope to provide a fine-dining experience to everyone, complete with china, crystal, and cloth napkins — but it will be at an affordable price.

“What I’m going to be proud of is the fact that we’re going to be offering a five-star experience at a two-star price," Henry David said. “You’re literally going to come in, and you’re going to get treated like royalty. You’re going to have the most amazing food. We just hope you’re going to get this almost fine-dining experience at a two-star price. I’m assuming the average sales check for a two-top is going to be $25 to $30.”

While dining is offered inside the historic 1905 house, seating also is available outside on the wraparound porch.

In addition to the English Rose Café & Tea Room, the couple has transformed the carriage house into an Airbnb short-term rental, dubbed The Garden Cottage at The English Rose. The white walls and soft linens and lace will offer a true carriage house experience, JoAnn said, and all guests will receive 25 percent off at the cafe and tea room. The pair also is partnering with local small businesses to sell retail items on consignment.

The couple also stressed that the English Rose is LGBTQ+ friendly and that they were eager to meet those from all races, cultures, and backgrounds in the area.

"Everybody's welcome whether you're black, white, gay, straight. It doesn't matter. Our job is to serve you great food and love on people. That's all we're here for," Henry David said. "There's no judgment."

The Dillingers plan to open The English Rose Café & Tea Room and The Garden Cottage at The English Rose on Tuesday, Aug. 3. Hours will be 10 to 4 p.m. initially. For more information, visit www.englishrosecafe.com.