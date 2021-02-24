Engineer named ‘Business Person of the Year’

A Tipton Transmission Plant engineer who has made strides to get more youth interested in STEM fields was recognized for her work late last year as she was named the Howard County Business Person of the Year.

Tanya Foutch received the award in November, which was presented by the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance. The award, she said, was a shock, but she was glad to know her work in the science, technology, engineering, and math fields wasn’t going unnoticed.

“It was nice to know that the community appreciates what we’re trying to do here for the community, that they appreciate it and that they want it and that they see value in doing these STEM camps. So it’s just really exciting, and it’s a blessing for me to be able to represent FCA, now Stellantis, for the community,” Foutch said.

Four years ago, women in Stellantis’ Women’s Group went to the ground floor to try to solve some well-known problems in the STEM fields. One of those issues was that jobs in those fields weren’t being filled, and fewer women were pursuing them than men.

So, Foutch decided she and other FCA engineers could help change that. In 2018, they started the inaugural Gearing Up Girls for STEM summer camp in partnership with Ivy Tech Community College and opened it to middle school girls.

That first year, 37 girls attended the camp and participated in hands-on experiments in physics, biochemistry, engineering, biology, aerodynamics, advanced manufacturing, and virtual reality.

The camp went so well that it was continued in 2019, but a camp also was started for boys after Foutch received feedback from parents, stating their sons were interested in participating in a similar camp. So, the boys’ curriculum was handed over to men at FCA who designed a camp for boys.

As for the girls’ camp, it was expanded to focus on additional careers in the STEM fields. Last year, the goal was to add a STEM camp for high school girls, but the COVID-19 pandemic put that on hold. Foutch that program will be implemented this year, which will serve as a continuation for the middle school program.

The idea for a high school camp, she said, actually came at the request of middle school girls who were heading to high school and wanted to still attend. She said it was fulfilling to know the program was wanted by participants even after they aged out of middle school. She hopes the camp is sparking a love for STEM fields that later will carry over to a career.

“STEM is important for a lot of reasons. One, this is the direction that the world is going now that we’re using more technology. Our kids need to be ready for these jobs that are going to be more in demand because of STEM-type careers,” she said. “So that’s why it’s important. And then we know that STEM careers pay more money. They have better pay, and if you want your kids to do well in the future, you know you want them to have these kinds of jobs because these kinds of jobs pay really well.”

Another benefit to being in STEM fields, she said, is that it gives people a chance to have a seat at the table and make decisions that will impact generations to come.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s STEM will be virtual, and it will take place the first week of June.

Further, Foutch herself got a seat at the table last fall when she was named to Ivy Tech State Board of Trustees. She was appointed by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to a three-year term. As a part of the board, she said she looks forward to reviewing “innovative ways to help Indiana residents acquire the skills they need to achieve pathways for successful careers.”

Foutch previously had been a member of the board of trustees for the Kokomo service area.