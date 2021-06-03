Encompass marks commitment to community in gift to Ivy Tech

KOKOMO, Ind. – “Community Minded. Just Like You.”

For the leadership of Encompass Credit Union, the company’s motto really are words to live by. For them, it’s more than a slogan. It’s a commitment most recently embodied in a generous donation to the Ivy Tech Kokomo Campus Transformation project that is funding classrooms in all four of the campus’s instructional buildings at 1815 E. Morgan St.

Founded in Tipton County as Steel Parts Federal Credit Union in 1953, the savings and loan institution has been known as Encompass Crdit Union since 2009 and has grown through the years to include residents of Tipton, Clinton, and (in 2018) Howard counties. In January 2021, Encompass Credit Union celebrated the grand opening of its newest location at 4020 S. Reed Road in Kokomo.

“Our expansion into Howard County just made sense,” said Matthew Lambert, Encompass president and chief executive officer. “It’s an opportunity for us to grow and to provide for the opportunities to help fund better lives for the people of this area.

“What Ivy Tech Community College does for the community aligns with what we do – and our gift goes back to what we’re all about – serving the community,” he continued. “Community college students traditionally stay in their communities to share the knowledge and skills they’ve gained. Ivy Tech benefits our community and what benefits our community benefits us.”

Lambert and Encompass Chief Operations Officer Killey Shuck were on the Ivy Tech Kokomo campus recently to tour the campus transformation. “This new campus gives the students here a real campus feel,” Shuck said. “It offers such wonderful opportunities to gain that education and that experience they need to be successful.”

Lambert noted the importance of the skill trades and career-focused education offered at Ivy Tech Kokomo. “We have such a dire need for skilled employees in all areas,” he said. “Through our own building projects, we’ve seen how desperate contractors are for skilled help.”

It also offers a chance for adults looking for new career opportunities, something Lambert and Shuck both support. Currently, they noted, one Encompass teller is working her way through the Ivy Tech Nursing program.

Other examples of Encompass’s commitment to communities include donations to the Boys and Girls Club in Tipton and two projects in Frankfort – the visitors’ garden at Indiana University Health and Prairie Creek Park.

“To be able to support something like the Ivy Tech campus project is wonderful,” Lambert said. “So many people think four-year colleges and universities are the only option they have, and they’ve become so expensive. Ivy Tech offers affordable advanced education that students can get without incurring a lot of debt.”

Kelly Karickhoff, executive director of resource development for Ivy Tech Kokomo, said the Encompass gift came at the perfect time. “The Encompass donation gave our campaign a great boost as we head into the final stretch of our three-year capital campaign,” she said. “Thanks to the generosity of more than 225 donors – individuals, organizations, and private companies, we are closing in on our $3 million goal. We are so grateful for all the members of our community who have recognized what a game-changer the new campus is.”

For more information on the $43 million Kokomo Campus transformation and the campaign to raise $3 million in local support, contact Karickhoff at kkarickhoff@ivytech.edu or 765-252-5501 or go to the campaign website at ivytech.edu/kokomotransformation .

