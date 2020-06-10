Baylie Stanley

VOCALIST — Eastern High School graduate Baylie Stanley was awarded the Kokomo Men of Note Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society 2020 Raman C. Briggs "Keep America Singing" scholarship. At EHS, Stanley was a member of the Encore Singers and Starlets Girls Choir. She was a six-year participant in the musicals at Eastern and a six-year participant in ISSMA Solo and Ensemble contests where she received many gold ratings at both district and state levels. She received gold with distinction ratings on her 2019 and 2020 state solos.

Tags