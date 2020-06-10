VOCALIST — Eastern High School graduate Baylie Stanley was awarded the Kokomo Men of Note Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society 2020 Raman C. Briggs "Keep America Singing" scholarship. At EHS, Stanley was a member of the Encore Singers and Starlets Girls Choir. She was a six-year participant in the musicals at Eastern and a six-year participant in ISSMA Solo and Ensemble contests where she received many gold ratings at both district and state levels. She received gold with distinction ratings on her 2019 and 2020 state solos.
More from this section
- Bona Vista slowly, safely returns services
- EHS graduate receives Men of Note scholarship
- YMCA is taking online registrations
- Area students named to Trine President's List
- Kokomo teachers, students adapt to remote learning
- Women at Gilead House participate in in-house retreat
- Area colleges, KSC prepare for fall start
- Got a question? Ask the Expert
- College bound: Two Western seniors to attend prestigious universities in fall
- United Way distributes food at area schools
Most Recent
- Pittsburgh Pirates pick Tucson native Nick Gonzales seventh overall in MLB draft
- State Democrats call for stricter guidelines on school reopening
- Spy Shots Show 2021 Ford Bronco's Manual Transmission With Built-In Crawler Gear
- EarthCruiser 4x4 Overland RV Gets New Dual Cab, Still Fits in Shipping Container
- Jared Leto romancing Valery Kaufman?
- LOCAL BRIEFS: SEC to have virtual football media days
- Governor authorizes Indiana to advance to next-to-last stage of reopening
- 25-Year-Old Oddball Cars You Weirdos Can Legally Import in 2020
- Tax Foundation: Taxing marijuana isn’t a solution to long-term budget problems
- Stage 4 of COVID-19 reopening plan to begin this Friday, two days early
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Levy charged with murder of Lashay Young-Beard
- Kokomo man killed in motorcycle accident
- Hiring of former HCSD correctional officer in Tipton draws ire
- Couple charged in child abuse case released
- 'A breath of fresh air': Peaceful protester Jeremiah Young uses heavy police presence to spread message of unity
- Local COVID-19 deaths continue to rise
- Joey Nicole Ross
- Woman charged with felony after hit and run with protesters
- Tin Man to reopen as Sun King Brewery
- Kokomo Schools launches optional virtual learning program for upcoming school year
Images
Videos
Collections
- GALLERY: Protesters take to Foster Park, mall
- Is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 4Matic Worth the Price Tag?
- This 2020 RX 450h Is The Best RX You Can Buy
- 2021 Porsche 911 Carrera First Drive: There's No Such Thing as a “Base” 911
- Honoring the 2020 Graduates
- The Way This Subaru Crosstrek Looks Is How All Subaru Crosstreks Should Look
- The Renault Sport Spider Is the Hyperlight, Mid-Engine Sports Car Time Forgot
- June Coupons 2020
- A Rear-Drive BMW M440i Coupe Will Drift Onto the Scene Soon
- 2021 Honda Civic: Fast, Faithful, and Sometimes Furious