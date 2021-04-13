Egging houses: Family hides Easter eggs to raise funds for the Alzheimer's Association in memory of the late Herman McCombs

One of the last great memories a family had of their loved one who was living with dementia was when they put on an Easter egg hunt for him two years ago.

On Easter in 2019, the late Herman McCombs hunted for plastic eggs in his backyard at age 83. His wife, stepdaughter, and granddaughter filled the eggs with his favorite thing: money. The following November, McCombs died from complications of Alzheimer’s disease, but the joy the hunt brought McCombs continues to inspire the family today.

“I know some people thought it was kind of embarrassing that at Herman’s age he was hunting eggs, but if they could have seen – that’s when he was kind of into the toddler part of the disease – if they could have just seen the joy on his face when he found those eggs, opened them, and found money in them, they’d understand,” said Debby McCombs, McCombs’ widow.

The family hasn’t forgotten how much that hunt meant to all of them, and this year, they passed that joy onto others in honor of McCombs. Debby, her daughter Michelle King, and granddaughter Taylor Chapel put on an “Egg Your House” fund raiser to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association.

For $1 per egg, they encouraged the community to have their house, their friend’s house, or a relative’s house “egged,” which entailed the family hiding the Easter eggs in the customer’s yard. The response was overwhelming.

They set out with 750 eggs, but with so many people interested, Debby spent her days leading up to Easter searching stores for more plastic eggs and candy, while King and Chapel worked to stuff them.

“We basically just posted (on Facebook), ‘Let us egg your house or egg a friend’s house or egg your mom’s house’ because typically egging your house hasn’t been a typically fun thing we do,” said King. “Everyone has loved it.”

In total, the family “egged” 41 houses, and they customized the orders. One family requested 100 eggs filled simply with slips of paper with positive, encouraging sayings. The orders came in for people of all ages. For the older customers, some requested harder hunts, and Debby, King, and Chapel had fun finding tricky hiding spots for the eggs. One family still has an egg they haven’t been able to find.

King said it was nice to see the adults, as well as the kids, having fun. She said McCombs taught them all that anyone can have fun, no matter their age.

“He was a sweet thing. He taught us how to have fun and that you should never outgrow being a kid,” said King.

After being a caretaker for so long, Debby said she and her family also learned not to be embarrassed by “silly things,” while Chapel learned to live every day as if no one was watching.

“We didn’t care what other people thought because we were living in his world. We had fun,” Chapel said.

It was heart-warming to see McCombs’ affinity for fun live on through the “Egg Your House” fund raiser, King said. And what was more important than the $1,945 that was raised, said King, was the awareness that came from it.

Each customer whose house was “egged” also received educational materials on Alzheimer’s disease, such as the top 10 warning signs, and the fund raiser got people talking.

“They even went to their office and said, ‘Guess what I did?’ So for me, of all the fund raising we’ve done, this one means the most to us because of the awareness. For us, a share on Facebook, it means more to me than the dollar for the egg. It has created a lot of talk,” King said.

Before the family became caregivers for McCombs, they didn’t know much about Alzheimer’s disease, which affects more than 6 million people in the U.S. and kills more people than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. They got a crash course in understanding how the disease affects people and how to best care for someone living with the disease.

They also learned about resources that were available to them, like a 24/7 free hotline offered by the Alzheimer’s Association and Area Five, which helped Debby get a Medicaid waiver to make her house handicapped-accessible.

As the population continues to age and more people are diagnosed with the disease, the family continues to advocate on behalf of McCombs to not only share their tips and advice with other families but also to fund raise to find a cure for the disease.

“We made a commitment to him. We were determined to keep him home and take care of him, and that’s what we did,” said Debby. “We made a commitment to him that we would take care of him, and we will fight to the end to find a cure for this.”

Last year, the family’s team, “Alz You Need is Love and a Pair of Sneakers,” was the top fund-raising team in Howard County for the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s. They raised almost $4,000. With the walk slated for this fall, the team already is almost halfway to exceeding last year’s total, thanks to their latest fund raiser.