Dr. King Memorial Commission raising funds for scholarships

Nine years ago, the Kokomo Martin Luther King Jr. Commission was established to erect a memorial in honor of the organization’s namesake. With that mission complete, the commission has turned its focus to youth.
For the past couple of years, the commission has given out scholarships to graduating seniors at Kokomo High School. However, the commission now is seeking to give out scholarships to a student at all five area high schools.
“We’ve expanded it, and what I would like to do is have a scholarship at each of the high schools,” said Rev. Robert Lee, chairman of the fund-raising program. “That’s why we’re continuing to raise money. The initial thing was the monument, and once we did that and made that recognition, then our focus kind of shifted to scholarships for higher education.”
Lee said focusing on scholarships is a fitting cause for the Dr. King commission. Higher education, he said, continues to be paramount in making a living wage.
Nationwide, he pointed out, approximately 39 percent of people in the U.S. have an associate’s degree or higher. Howard County lags behind at 32 percent holding a degree of some sort and only 21 percent with a bachelor’s degree or higher.
He also cited that 75 percent of new jobs in 2018 went to workers with four-year degrees or higher.
“These statistics tell us what we always knew; new jobs created in this new economy are going to need more highly-skilled workers,” he said.
The $1,000 scholarships are based on grade point average, SAT score, honors and awards, community activities, and recognition for participation in clubs and organizations. Applications are available in the high school guidance counselors’ offices.
To raise money for the scholarships, a fund-raising banquet will be held on Thursday, April 2, at Bel Air Event Center at 6 p.m. The event will be keynoted by Doneisha Posey, Ivy Tech’s executive director of employee, diversity, equity, and belonging. Sponsorships are available. Tickets are $50.