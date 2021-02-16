Donations flood in for dog in cruelty case

A dog that suffered at the hands of his former owner soon will get the care he needs, thanks to an outpouring of support from the community.

Last week, a nine-pound dog was surrendered to the Kokomo Humane Society after his owner was arrested on a felony animal cruelty charge for attempting to amputate the dog’s leg at home, authorities said. Now, he’s in need of surgery to remove his leg. The Kokomo Humane Society launched a fund raiser on Facebook to raise $400 to pay for his medical care, and the goal was reached in just 15 minutes.

“When you have something so intense like this situation, it brings people out,” said Karen Wolfe, executive director of the Kokomo Humane Society.

The donations kept coming even after the goal was hit. As of Monday morning, $2,640 had been raised. The extra money will go into Shelby’s Second Chance fund that’s used to pay for other animals’ medical care. Wolfe said this fund is used often, and the money will go a long way in helping animals in need.

After Royce was turned over to the Kokomo Humane Society, he was taken to a veterinarian to be checked out, and it was determined that his injuries went beyond his botched amputation. The dog’s pelvis also was broken from being hit by a car, and he was anemic. He’s currently at a vet under observation and awaiting surgery to have his injured leg removed at the hip, which will likely occur this week.

Despite the severity of the injuries, Wolfe said he’s doing well.

“He’s happy. He’s doing great,” she said. “It’s pretty amazing that he’s walking around as damaged as he was.”

Wolfe said Royce's prognosis is good, and she believes he will thrive as a three-legged dog.

“They do pretty well. They adjust. Animals are incredibly adaptable, physically and mentally. It’s amazing,” she said.

The humane society already has a potential foster/adopter for the dog.

Wolfe thanked the community for their outpouring of support.

“This is great, and it’s really nice that people are so generous. They knew what our goal was, but they took the opportunity to donate to the medical fund. It's heartwarming,” Wolfe said.