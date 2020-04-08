Donate Life Indiana and its corporate partners Indiana Donor Network and VisionFirst are issuing a virtual call to action to mark National Donate Life Month in April.
As donation and transplantation professionals continue their lifesaving work in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, Hoosiers are invited to join the organizations online to help honor those who have given the gift of life and to consider their own donation decisions.
April 17 is National Blue and Green Day, when businesses and individuals can champion the causes of donation and transplantation by displaying the Donate Life colors of blue and green. While all in-person events have been canceled statewide, Hoosiers can still show their support by posting images and videos of their blue and green to Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Donate Life Indiana and Indiana Donor Network will use the following hashtags in April: #DonateLifeIN and #NDLM.