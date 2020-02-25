Distinguished Young Woman: Western's Grace Knolinski wins title of Distinguished Young Woman of Indiana, advances to nationals

For the second time in three years, the title of Distinguished Young Woman of Indiana went to a Howard County participant.
On Feb. 15, Western High School senior Grace Knolinski won the title after two days of competing against 22 other women from around Indiana at the program, which was hosted by IU Kokomo. In addition to winning the coveted title, Knolinski also walked away with three other awards.
“It feels surreal still. It hasn’t really sunken in yet,” said Knolinski. “I was very surprised. I wasn’t expecting it, so it’s still kind of sinking in.”
The other awards the senior received were overall self-expression, overall fitness, and preliminary talent. She won the self-expression category for her answers to two questions. First, she was asked what skill she would gain or share that would empower others to be their best selves should she win, to which she answered she wanted to gain leadership by example.
“That way I’d be able to reach out into communities and listen to the situation they’re in, help them find solutions, and it would really empower others because I think I would set a positive example,” she said.
The second question she was asked was whether she thought security or privacy was more important. She answered security because "privacy can be more of a temporary feeling, where security can make you feel safe physically, mentally, and emotionally."
She won the talent award for a lyrical dance she performed to “Slow Down” by Nichole Nordeman.
In total, Knolinski was awarded $9,700 in scholarships.
In June, she will go to Mobile, Ala., to compete in the 2020 national finals for the chance to become the Distinguished Young Woman of America and earn additional scholarship dollars. Knolinski plans to attend Indiana University Bloomington to major in biology to prepare for dentistry school.
She said she’s looking forward to nationals and was thankful for the state experience.
“We all kind of talked to each other about how it didn’t feel like a competition. It kind of felt like we were all just doing this thing together because all of those girls were really sweet, and I made a lot of lifelong friends,” she said.
Shelia Stephens, the Distinguished Young Woman of Howard County program chair, said Knolinski was a great representative for the program and Indiana.
“We felt she was very strong, and she prepped very well,” Stephens said. “Her grades are strong, and she’s very well-spoken. So we thought she was very well-prepared, and of course she’s very fit. So we knew she would do very well in fitness.”
Stephens also was excited to see another Howard County girl win the program. Knolinski’s win marked the second time in the past three years for a Howard County woman. In 2018, Kokomo High School’s Aaryan Morrison won the state program and went on to win the prestigious title of Distinguished Young Woman of America at nationals. Morrison’s state win marked the first time in 21 years that a Howard County woman earned the state title, and her national win was the first for an Indiana woman in the program’s more than six decades.
While last year’s Howard County participant, Bridget Konopa, didn’t win the state title, she won first runner up.
“I’m really hoping that this generates some more excitement and some more interest here in Howard County, and we can grow our local program so we can give more girls the opportunity because we work really hard on public speaking and interview skills, which is not only important for this program but very important for them as they move forward out of high school into college and careers,” Stephens said. “It’s always important to be able to do those things, so if we can give them the additional skills for that it’s very helpful.”
For more information on the program, visit distinguishedyw.org.