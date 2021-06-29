Disabled vet wins $5,000 in ‘Get a Smile, Give a Smile’ sweepstakes

When Gary Brown went to get an insurance quote from Acceptance Insurance and was entered into the “Get a Smile, Give a Smile” sweepstakes, he never expected to hear about it again.

However, he did, and when Brown received the call to let him know he won $5,000 for himself and $5,000 to give to a charity, the disabled veteran didn’t believe it, literally. He thought it was a scam. And when he realized it actually was true, he still didn’t believe it.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “It’s remarkable. I just went in and got a quote. They signed me up for it, and the next thing I know they’re calling to tell me I won.”

Brown knew right away what he was going to spend the money on: a tombstone for his mom. He's also going to use it to pay off bills.

In addition to winning $5,000 for himself, Brown also got to choose one of six charities to donate an additional $5,000 to, and it was an easy choice: Wounded Warriors Project. Brown himself is a disabled veteran who served in the U.S. Army from 1976 to 1982, and he said he wanted to support other wounded veterans.

“I’ve never won anything in my life. I’m still trying to wrap my head around it,” Brown said.

The Kokomo resident was one of 85 people across the country to win the sweepstakes, winning up to $5,000 each. The six charities the winners could donate matching funds to were American Red Cross, Feeding America, The Humane Society of the United States, Wounded Warrior Project, Habitat for Humanity, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

“2020 was a difficult year for people and nonprofit organizations alike. We want to act on our values, helping people and giving back to the communities where we live and work,” said Ken Hampton, executive vice president and chief sales officer of Acceptance Insurance.