The court is waxed, and the teams are warming up. The time is here. Clear your schedule Wednesday night, and join us for the Disability Awareness Basketball Game to benefit Bona Vista Programs.
The annual event is coming to you virtually this year on March 24 at 5:30 p.m., and you can join in the fun at bvbasketball.givesmart.com and live on Facebook @bonavistaprogramsinc. The game will feature a rivalry of tradition and fanfare between the Bona Vista All-Stars and the Kokomo Celebrity team, which is comprised of familiar faces from our local community. Each celebrity is hosting a fund raiser for Bona Vista leading up to the event. The player who raises the most money will be named the BV MVP at the game. You can donate to your favorite player’s fund raiser by visiting bvbasketball.givesmart.com.
This year celebrities include Jessica Green, Jonathan Rogers, Brian Pier, Jack Hingst, Mark Jansen, Tyler Moore, Shelly Wyman, Ryan Smalley, Misty Oliver, Troy Stiner, and Drew Larison, along with coaches Rachel Aaron and Cliff Levingston. The Bona Vista team is so thankful for these local leaders stepping up to support people with disabilities in our community by donating their time and fundraising efforts.
The event is possible because of generous sponsors that support the Bona Vista mission in many ways throughout the year. Sponsors of the 2021 Disability Awareness Basketball Game include Sycamore Financial Group, Baker Contracting, Beckley’s Office Equipment, Financial Builders Federal Credit Union, JA Benefits, Monroe Custom Homes, Kokomo New Car Dealers Association, Indiana Heartland Federal Credit Union, Community First Bank of Indiana, Bucheri, McCarty & Metz, Wyman Group, Advanced Medical Imaging, Adams Auto Group & Mobility, Mid America Beverage, Merrell Brothers, Z92.5, and Carver Community Center.
How can you participate? Purchase Bona Vista gear that will be worn by the teams at thekokomopost.com/shop. You can also support a fundraiser for Bona Vista by eating at Panera Bread this Saturday, March 27,from 4 to 8 p.m. Finally, catch an educational opportunity called “Troy Talks” each Friday of March at 10 a.m. on our Facebook page @bonavistaprogramsinc brought to you by Troy Bowers, the Bona Vista community education coordinator.
While this year‘s event will look a little bit different without a crowd, we are excited for the opportunity to host a game virtually. Tune in Wednesday night on the Bona Vista Facebook page @bonavistaprogramsinc or at the event website bvbasketball.givesmart.com.
For more information please visit bonavista.org or contact Tiffany at tdamitz@bonavista.org or 765-457-8273.