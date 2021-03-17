It’s March in Indiana. There should be only one thing on your mind: basketball.
This month is also Disability Awareness Month. Since basketball heritage runs deep around these parts, it is natural that Bona Vista hosts a fundraiser game each March. The annual Disability Awareness Basketball Game will be held next Wednesday March 24 at 5:30 p.m. Though this event is a tradition, we will be sharing it with the community in a different way this year. The game will be streamed virtually instead of inviting the public to join at the gym. You will be able to catch all of the action from the comfort of your home live on Facebook @bonavistaprogramsinc and at BVbasketball.GiveSmart.com.
Aside from the virtual delivery of the game, the traditional plan remains the same. The Bona Vista All-Stars will hit the paint to take on the Kokomo Celebrity team, comprised of familiar faces from our local community. These celebrities are donating their time and energy to raise funds for Bona Vista Programs.
This year’s celebrities include Mayor Tyler Moore, Mark Jansen, Shelly Wyman, Jonathan Rogers, Brian Pier, Jessica Green, Jack Hingst, Ryan Smalley, Misty Oliver, Troy Stiner, Drew Larison and Coach Rachel Aaron. Follow us on Facebook @bonavistaprogramsinc to see our interviews with each celebrity as they explain why they support Bona Vista and why it is an important event to them. Each celebrity is currently hosting a fundraiser online and you can help! Donate to your favorite celebrity at bvbasketball.givesmart.com. The player that raises the most money will be named the BV MVP at the game. All proceeds benefit Bona Vista Programs.
We have another way you can get involved with the game also. The Kokomo Post is hosting a fundraiser for local nonprofits this year and has designed some awesome Disability Awareness Basketball Game apparel for sale at www.theKokomopost.com/shop. Additionally, Community First Bank of Indiana has offered a matching donation for the first $500 sold. All proceeds from the sales this month will be donated to Bona Vista.
The Disability Awareness Basketball Game is only possible because of the support of our sponsors: Sycamore Financial Group, Baker Contracting, Beckley’s Office Equipment, Financial Builders Federal Credit Union, JA Benefits, Monroe Custom Homes, Kokomo New Car Dealers Association, Indiana Heartland Federal Credit Union, Community First Bank of Indiana and Bucheri, McCarty & Metz. We are still seeking sponsors! Multiple sponsorship packages are still available and all include mention in all of our paid and nonpaid ads, as well as the opportunity for an interview during the live virtual basketball game. Please contact Tiffany at 765-457-8273 for more information.
The stakes are high for this game as the Bona Vista All-Stars return to the court as the reigning champs. Will the Kokomo Celebrities have what it takes to pull off a win and end the streak? Don’t forget to donate to your favorite celebrity and then tune in next Wednesday March 24 at 5:30 for a night of tradition and fun rivalry for a good cause. You can catch the event live on the Bona Vista Facebook page @bonavistaprogramsinc and at bvbasketball.givesmart.com.