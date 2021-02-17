The services that Bona Vista provides the communities in which we serve are no doubt essential. What you may not know about the direct care jobs that work with our adults with disabilities is that they are also very rewarding.

Meet Marty Johnson, a 36-year employee of Bona Vista. Marty has seen it all and enjoys talking about his experiences in direct care. In 1984, he came to train for a truck driving position but ended up unexpectedly falling in love with the clients instead. He accepted a position as production supervisor in the Bona Vista Industries workshop.

Fast forward 36 years, and Marty is still working with a group of clients, some of whom belonged to the original group that he started with. These very people are his favorite part of the job, even as the agency has morphed and developed over the almost four decades of his employment. Marty has lived a lifetime with Bona Vista clients and has hours of memories to share, including his most cherished: the memories of annual Christmas parties with the Kokomo Fire Department. These are his favorite memories of his time with Bona Vista because of the collective interaction between clients, staff and community members; it really is an event that everyone looks forward to each year.

When asked what Marty would say to someone considering direct care work at Bona Vista, he said, "They would definitely enjoy it. It’s an experience full of lots of good times that has changed me.”

Next, meet Michelle Nicholson who started out working in Bona Vista’s early childhood department and now works in Adult Day Services. Michelle had no idea what she was signing up for when she accepted a position in the adult program, but her favorite part of the job quickly became working with her clients. “Every day is different so you stay engaged. It’s never boring,” said Michelle. “I didn’t expect to make such strong connections with our (clients). I didn’t know it would be so hard on me personally when their services ended, like when some of them move away.”

There is a misconception that Michelle addresses with friends and acquaintances when discussing direct care work. She has warned people not to think that working at Bona Vista is boring. “Do not think you will be a babysitter,” Michelle said. “This is not a daycare service; you have to engage and interact. The clients here have real jobs and goals. Be ready to work with them.” This advice is reflective in the mission of Bona Vista and is the total atmosphere in our programs: to encourage inclusion for all the people that we serve.

Now meet Paula Pickering, a 10-year employee with Bona Vista. Paula has 26 years of experience in direct care and has served in various capacities over her career. She’s currently in her preferred area: Individual Habilitation. “This position has been my favorite because I get to work with clients one-on-one where we can get to know each other,” said Paula.

Paula’s favorite memory is just a single example of the endless stories that Bona Vista employees can tell about the importance of their work and the difference they make in other peoples’ lives. She elaborated on the rewarding nature of watching a client set and achieve goals. “Tammy was a client that used to come to Individual Hab and lived in a residential home, staffed 24/7,” Paula said. “She had a goal of moving out to live independently, and after a year of setting that goal, Tammy moved out of the residential home and into a supported living community. It was incredibly rewarding to be a part of her accomplishing this huge goal.”

Everywhere you look at Bona Vista you can see opportunity and hope in the clients thriving and accomplishing goals. This encouragement is obviously positive for the people we serve, but the surprising truth is how rewarding the work and outcomes are for the employees as well. We are so thankful for our direct care staff and the love they pour into their clients, their friends, at Bona Vista.

For more information about your own opportunity to work at Bona Vista please visit bonavista.org or call 765-457-8273 ext. 341.