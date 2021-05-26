Desert Storm veteran thrown into combat

When Mike Wooley enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1989, he admitted it was all about him — he was enlisting to get more funding for college — but the tables quickly turned, and by the time he was out, it wasn’t about him at all.

Wooley went to see a recruiter after attending Ball State University for four years. He wanted to continue his education but needed financial assistance. He looked into every branch of the military, and he found the Army had the shortest program: two years and 14 weeks. He enlisted in the Army, hoping to get in, out, and back in college quickly.

“It started out, honestly, more of a thing for myself. But by the time it was over, I was proud that I served my country. It became a lot more meaningful. Initially it was a selfish deal. I was just looking for more money to go back to school, and it was kind of like a ‘they’ll use me; I’ll use them’ mentality,” Wooley said.

The college student talked to the recruiter, and the recruiter told him that he wouldn’t be going overseas and that he wouldn’t see combat. The Berlin Wall had just come down, and he was told there was a budget cut. There weren’t going to be any more troops sent overseas.

But everything he was told wouldn’t happen happened.

“I never expected to go to war. I didn’t even expect to leave the country,” Wooley said.

Wooley went to basic training in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, where he began learning that his life no longer revolved around himself. He was used to doing his own thing, and he said training broke him down and taught him how to work as a team. He learned maturity — and field artillery.

His job was called FDC, fire direction center. The FDC was within the firing battery and computed solutions to fire missions and relayed the commands. Essentially, he said he was GPS-ing the location of targets.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

While he was learning the job, he didn’t expect to use it in real-life situations. But that’s exactly what he did. From Fort Sill, he was sent to Friedberg, Germany, and he worked in his unit for three months before being deployed to serve in Operation Desert Storm. He was sent to ready the area for combat.

“It was scary, you know, because you train for those things, but until they actually happen or you get called to go over, it’s all just rehearsal more than anything,” he said. “And then once you get there and it actually starts, you’re in a foreign country. We didn’t have near the technology back then that we did today. They would bomb with their tanks at us, but their radar and their GPS system that Iraq had when they shot, there was no accuracy. You never really know if something was going to hit or not as far as coming to you.”

Thankfully, Wooley’s unit was one of the farthest north units on the invasion, and it didn’t suffer any casualties, though his unit took prisoners of war. He helped set up the camps for the prisoners, and it was something he never imagined himself doing, he said.

Once he got through the war, his unit stayed behind to maintain organization.

He returned home safely in early 1991, and he was able to pick up where he left off. When he was sent overseas, he had a wedding planned with his fiancé that he had to cancel. Upon his return, he was able to marry his wife, Susie Wooley, whom he’s still married to today.

He said Susie helped him through his deployment. She’d send letters regularly, along with care packages.

Wooley came back a better person, he said, and it was thanks to the Army and world experiences.

“It was the growing up aspect of it. At that time, I needed a better path in life than what I was on, and the camaraderie was a big thing, being around other people from different walks of life and just getting a group of people together and accomplishing a goal,” he said. “When it was over with, I’m glad I did it. I would never change it, and I feel bad for people that did go in and did not make it back for reasons involving the combat side of things.”

Today, Wooley works as the business development manager for H&R Industrial and has owned Wholesale Auto Options on Home Avenue for 25 years.