Desert Storm vet one of few hemp growers in state

When one Desert Storm veteran learned about the potential benefits of CBD and how it could help not only veterans suffering from various ailments but also the general population, he was sold.

Now, U.S. Army veteran Jay Martin runs a hemp farm in northwest Howard County as one of the few growers in the state and sells his locally-made products, as well as products from other growers, on his online store, Hemp Farmacy Store. As more people become aware of CBD, Martin hopes it will be able to help those who are suffering, and he hopes to play a small role in that.

“I’ve got two very good friends that were affected by something from Desert Storm … and a lot of the guys are allergic to a lot of stuff and have a lot of issues. I think they should definitely try CBD because it’s helped me out a lot with anti-inflammation and allergies,” Martin said.

Martin grows hemp on one acre of his seven-and-a-half acre farm and currently has a little over 4,000 seedlings. He processes them mainly into capsules. The capsules are sold in his online store, hempfarmacystore.com, along with products like oils, lotions, and creams from other manufacturers.

Just in the last few years, there’s greater public awareness of CBD products, he said, and it continues to grow.

“It’s grown a ton, and now that I’ve seen the people on Shark Tank have invested in it … you see that kind of money being put behind it. There’s definitely more awareness, and there will be more awareness. But that also means a lot more competition, and some of the bigger companies will be pushing out the small guys,” he said.

Martin now works fulltime on his farm and ships products around the U.S. It’s a job he enjoys and not one he saw himself doing decades ago.

After graduating from Carol High School in 1989, he enlisted in the U.S. Army because he wanted to learn a trade: welding. However, the recruiter got him into HVAC instead. While it wasn’t his initial trade of choice, he enjoyed it. He spent time overseas and served in Desert Storm.

After he got out of the Army in 1992, he went back to his fulltime job that he had been working while also in high school before later taking a job in maintenance at Indiana Packers. He then went on to work for a commercial heating and air conditioning company before ending up at then-Chrysler where he said the pay was hard to turn down at that time.

Now that he’s his own boss, he’s enjoying it and enjoying the relief his products are bringing to family, friends, and strangers. It’s helped his daughter’s anxiety and his wife’s restless leg syndrome, he said.

“I’ve seen it help out so many people, and it’s definitely a big pain reliever too. I can definitely testify to that. But it absolutely works and doesn’t appear to have any side effects. I think it’s an amazing product,” he said.