Department provides for CASA kids for Christmas

A department at Indiana Transmission Plant I came together to make last Christmas a little brighter for local children in the foster care system.
Headed up by Desier Brannon, an assembly operator team lead on the nine-speed transmission line, a collection was taken to be able to adopt what started out as two children through CASA’s annual Christmas in a Shoebox service project. But the project quickly snowballed, and the donations that came in provided for many more than two kids.
“I thought maybe we could sponsor a couple of the kids. What turned out to be just two turned into four, then six, then 11,” said Brannon. “It just kind of grew. People were hearing us talking about it, and people were just like, ‘Hey, I’d like to help.’ Before I knew it, I had enough money collected through my team and a couple other areas here close by that I was able to adopt 11 of the kids.”
The children ranged from ages 9 months to 13 years old, and the older children provided wish lists for some of the items they wanted for Christmas.
After the donations were collected, Brannon and three other employees on her team went shopping for the recipients. While it was called a “shoebox” project, the gifts well exceeded that space. They were able to spend around $100 on each of the kids.
“We got winter coats, shoes, toys, pajamas. Everything that was on the kids’ lists was able to be bought for these 11 kids,” she said. “Some wanted stuff like lotions and face masks for the older teenage girls. Some of the younger children needed diapers and wipes, so we got those. Almost every kid got a new winter coat.”
Brannon said she and the other team members loved shopping for the children and said she was grateful to her employer for blessing her with the ability to give back.
“We are extremely blessed here at Chrysler to have the jobs that we have, and we all feel like it’s necessary to give back when we can. These children don’t ask for these situations they’re in, so it’s just a blessing to be able to help,” she said.
This isn’t the first time her team has given back. Last year, while Local 292 with General Motors was on strike, another collection was taken up to purchase necessities for the strikers. Through the collection, they purchased around 2,000 items to give out.
“Just giving back to my community is a passion that I have, and being here at Chrysler has afforded me the ability to do that and has given me a platform with a lot more people in town that I can spread the word for it,” she said.
This year, she said she and her team plan to provide for CASA children again through Christmas in a Shoebox.