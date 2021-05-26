Decorated veteran leads VSO

A local U.S. Air Force veteran, who spent nearly 10 years on active duty and another five as a U.S. Army logistics contractor, served his country, and now he’s serving his community.

On March 1, Dean Hockney took the reins as the Howard County Veterans Service Officer and began working with veterans and their families to provide free claims counseling and referral assistance. With an extensive military background, Hockney is well-positioned for the job, and he’s eager to help improve veterans’ lives.

“Being a veteran myself, working with veterans issues has always been something that has been near and dear to me, and when given the opportunity to serve veterans in a fulltime capacity, it was one of those job offers that I just simply could not turn down,” Hockney said.

While the office focuses on Department of Veterans Affairs benefits, it also can assist veterans in areas such as education, aid and assistance, and military funeral honors. Howard County is home to more than 6,000 veterans, and Hockney said there are still many who have not connected with the Veterans Service Office and may be missing out on earned benefits.

Of the local veterans, around 2,000 receive some kind of compensation. In 2019, the last year the Veterans Service Office had data, Howard County veterans received $48 million from the government, which included compensations, pension for lower-income veterans, and healthcare.

The office continues to serve hundreds of veterans each month. In April, the office fielded 430 phone calls, had 98 walk-in visitors, and had 70 veterans come in for appointments.

Hockney said it’s rewarding to help veterans in this capacity.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

“A lot of the veterans, when they walk in here, they just either don’t have the information and have really no idea what to expect, or they’re in some dire situations. I’ve had some widows in here who lost their husbands who they relied on their whole lives who are in their 80s or 90s and are just lost,” Hockney said. “Just being able to talk to them and listen to them and guide them in the right directions and see some relief on their faces knowing that you’ve helped them is a huge reward.”

The 1998 Kokomo High School graduate also enjoys listening to veterans tell their stories from their time in the service. He has plenty of his own to share.

Following high school, Hockney enlisted in the Air Force in 1990 and served as a fuel technician/accountant with permanent duty assignments both stateside and overseas. He was either deployed or provided direct support for Operations Desert Storm, Provide Comfort, Provide Hope, Deliberate Force, and Southern Watch. After earning the rank of staff sergeant, he was honorably discharged in 1999.

Along with various Airman of the Month and Quarter awards, Hockney earned four USAF Achievement Medals for Meritorious Service, two USAF Good Conduct Medals, two Nuclear Deterrence Operations Service Medals, Southwest Asia Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, National Defense Service Medal, NATO Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal, and the Humanitarian Service Medal.

After his discharge he returned to Kokomo and worked as the sports editor for the Kokomo Perspective until 2004 when he accepted a position to work as a civilian in Baghdad, Iraq. Hockney departed Iraq in 2010 after serving as the Director of Communications, Public Relations, and Public Affairs for the Army’s LOGCAP III civilian contract, which included a workforce supporting military personnel in Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom in Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Georgia, and Djibouti.

Hockney is a life member of the Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Air Force Association. He also spent several years working and coaching for the American Legion Post 6 (Kokomo) and Post 317 (Greentown) baseball programs.

Hockney has spent the last four school years as the assistant to the transportation supervisor for the Kokomo School Corporation.

Now, he encourages veterans to call or stop in his office to discuss benefits or to be connected to resources. With such a veteran-friendly community, Hockney said there’s no shortage of resources. The Veteran Service Office is located in the Howard County Administrative Center at 220 N. Main St. in downtown Kokomo. For more information, call 765-456-2511.