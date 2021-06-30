DAR honors Revolutionary War patriots buried in Howard County

Members of the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution have been doing their part to honor those who came before them.

For Memorial Day, the members played bows on the graves of Revolutionary War patriots buried in Howard County. The members located three of the seven patriots' burial sites, as well as the tombstone of a real daughter of a Revolutionary War patriot. June Beck, the chapter’s regent, said it’s important to honor those who put their lives at stake to serve their country.

“In this day and age when there’s disrespect for anything older than they are, this teaches the utmost respect for those that fell during the Revolutionary War and those that fought in the Revolutionary War or had any part in it,” Beck said.

The members located the tombstones for Reuben Ide (died 1856), Isaac Wright (died 1844), and John Owen Gullion (died 1850), along with Mary Forbes Gano Cobb (died 1849), a daughter of a Revolutionary War patriot. Ide, Wright, and Cobb were buried in New London Friends Church Cemetery, while Gullion was buried at Twin Springs Cemetery.

The members still are trying to locate headstones for Abner Clark (died 1847) at Poplar Grove Cemetery, Christian Crousore (died 1865) at Chandler Cemetery, Marion Brown (unmarked grave) at Russiaville Cemetery, and Walker, whose first name is unknown, at Poplar Grove Cemetery.

According to Beck, many of the headstones have disappeared or sunk underground over the years. Still, she said it was important to try to honor the soldiers as not many are buried in Indiana.

“The biggest problem was the 13 original colonies were all in the east coast, and so an awful lot of people from those colonies fought in the Revolutionary War. But not very many of them drifted left to be buried in Howard County,” she said.

And when they were buried, Beck said top-quality stone wasn’t used for the tombstone; whatever stones were available were used.

One of the qualifications to become a member of DAR is to have a Revolutionary War patriot in the family. For Beck, that was her fifth great-grandfather, Zackquill Morgan, who was the founder of Morgantown, W.V. He died on New Year’s Day in 1795 at 60 years old and was buried in the cemetery at Prickett’s Fort in West Virginia.

His father, Col. Morgan Morgan, and his wife, Catherine Garretson, were the first known white settlers in what became West Virginia. Morgan was thought to have founded the first permanent settlement in that area.

For 13-year member Kathy Kennedy, her patriot was also her fifth great-grandfather, Andrew McMasters, who was from Liberty, N.C. Kennedy visited his gravesite around 15 years ago, and she said it was eye-opening.

“His grave was in a field with an electric fence in the middle of nowhere, and he was buried in 1833. His stone was literally the only one left in the cemetery. It was awesome to see,” she said.

Beck said it’s a “tremendous pride” to have a Revolutionary War patriot in the family, and she thinks more people have them than realize it.

DAR regularly puts on workshops at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library to help people research their family history to determine if they’re a relative of a patriot. They also provide information about the application process for joining the organization. The next prospective member workshop takes place Oct. 6 at the main branch library, 220 N. Union St., from 10 to 12 p.m. For more information, call Amy Russell at 765-6626-0838 or email arussell@khcpl.org.