Dancing with the Stars brings in five new couples

Five couples have put on their dancing shoes and are preparing to outstep the competition during the 10th annual Dancing with the Stars, set for March 21.
The event serves as a fund raiser for Literacy Coalition, and the nonprofit’s director, Bob Stephenson, said he’s looking forward to this year’s dancers. Their talent, he said, is especially impressive.
“The five couples we have this year are taking the whole performance up a notch, so we’re really excited,” Stephenson said. “I know our dance instructor told me one couple’s routine is the most exciting she’s done in 16 years of teaching, so we’re really thinking this will be a special year.”
As always, the highlight of the event will be the dances performed by this year’s contestants, but to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the event, Stephenson said there will be some surprises in store, as well as dance performances by the Central Middle School and Kokomo High School dance teams.
Last year’s event raised $17,000 for Literacy Coalition, and Stephenson hopes to nearly double that and raise $30,000. The event, year after year, has been sold out, and the director hopes to see that trend continue. The event, he said, has been well-received by the community.
“The really cool thing is we get new participants every year, and they bring new energy and different skill levels. But I also think one of the really neat things about it is it’s kind of a dress-up event, and it’s intergenerational. My mother will be there; she’s 99 years old. And I know we’ll have people that are 21 years old there,” he said. “It’s just a chance to get dressed up and go out and have a good meal and a good time and support a great cause.”
Alexander and Kenzie Baxter
For one couple, husband and wife Kenzie and Alexander Baxter, dancing was a big part of their lives while they were dating. After getting married and busy with two young children, dancing became nearly non-existent.
Now, the couple said they’re excited to return to their roots.
“[Dancing] is kind of how my wife and I first got together,” said Alexander. “We did a lot of ballroom dancing together, so that was just kind of one of those things where we get busy with life and kids and things like that. It’s easy to get too comfortable with the people that are right next to you, so I’m really excited to be able to do something, something exciting that ties us back a little to the past.”
The couple has been married for almost five years and has two young children, Benjamin, 3, and Kassandra, 1.
The Baxters will be performing the swing and quick step to “Pinstriped Suit” by Big Bad Voodoo Daddy. They said they love performing lifts and aerial moves and hope to “wow” the crowd.
Drew and Ashley Reed
For Ashley Reed, who will be dancing the Viennese waltz with her husband Drew, the cause is one that’s close to her heart. Ashley works as a kindergarten teacher at Eastern Elementary School and said she understands how important literacy is.
“It’s obviously just kind of a natural connection for me being a teacher at a school,” she said. “Knowing that I’m getting to do this fun thing but it’s also a fantastic fund raiser for the community and for literacy is great.”
Since practices began earlier this year, Ashley said she and Drew have been perpetually sore.
“We’re using muscles we’ve never used before, but we’re having a great time. It’s something that I’ve always wanted to learn how to do. It’s been a fun date night activity for my husband and I to do,” she said.
The Reeds have been married for 12 years and have two boys, Walter, 5, and Henry, 3. Drew works as the marketing director at Shearer Printing.
John and Candice Salinas
John and Candice Salinas may have just gotten married last July, but they’ve been together for more than 15 years. The couple said they enjoy giving back to their community and staying active at Fuel Church.
Candice is a member of the Cheer Guild, a nonprofit that assists St. Vincent Kokomo and Community Howard Regional Health. The couple said they’re excited to help further the mission of Literacy Coalition by participating in Dancing with the Stars.
They have five children, Elijah, Kayla, Grace, Brogen, and Arye, who range in ages from 7 to 21. Candice is the practice manager of Indiana Health Center, and John works for Mid-American Beverage.
Teresa and Dennis Bell
Also joining the competition are Teresa and Dennis Bell, who have been Kokomo residents for the past 13 years. Teresa works at Haynes International, and Dennis works for FCA US. They have four children, two graduates of Northwestern High School and two younger ones still attending Northwestern schools.
Jeff and Kris Glick
Couple Jeff and Kris Glick are coming into the event with passion for music. The Glicks were high school sweethearts and have been married for more than 30 years.
While they’re not professional dancers, they have “spontaneous dance parties” at home. They said they’re excited to learn a dance from a professional instead of YouTube.
Kris is a nurse practitioner at Indiana Health Centers, and Jeff is a surgical nurse at IU Health. They have three children, Danielle, Cory, and Casey. They’re awaiting third first grandchild this year.
Dancing with the Stars takes place Saturday, March 21, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Bel Air Events, 3014 S. Webster St. Tickets are $50 and can be ordered by texting “DWTS20” to 41444.