CW’s Team Ride continues in honor of Conner Wagler

An annual ride will continue this year in honor of the late Conner Wagler, who died in 2013 at age 7 from an inoperable brain tumor.
The ride, dubbed CW’s Team Ride, raises funds to benefit the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, and it’s set for May 30. Organizer Merlin Wagler hopes to top last year’s fund-raising amount of $8,000. The funds, he said, continue to be critically important.
“I keep doing it because more and more kids keep getting diagnosed with [inoperable brain tumors] every year, and they're getting closer and closer to a cure. So the money helps with not only finding a cure, but it also helps families with medical expenses and scholarships for brain tumor survivors,” he said.
The ride is slated to start at Elbow Room, located at 1004 N. Washington St., and end at Moe’s River Room, 150 S. Reed Road. If COVID-19 restrictions still are in place at that time, Wagler said he will alter the ride to get people out safely while still enjoying the ride.
In addition to raising funds to support the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation through the ride, Wagler also puts on several events throughout the year. Currently, the golf outing still is on for July 26, and the garden tractor pull and fish fry also is still set for Aug. 26. However, Soda Fest, which was slated for July, has been canceled.