Custom Built Barns helping community for three generations with storage needs

For three generations, Custom Built Barns has been helping the community with their storage needs and more.

The company was started in 1975 by Johnny Bass. His son, Ray Bass, joined him in his teenage years, and his daughter, Renee McGinnis, has been with the company for 24 years. Ray's son, John Bass, later joined in his teenage years., bringing in the third generation.

McGinnis said the company brings convenience to its customers. Forget driving across town to store patio furniture, lawn tools, and grilling equipment. Renee said more and more homeowners are opting for rent-to-own storage sheds to meet their storage needs.

“Instead of paying for a storage facility that you have to drive to put up your stuff or get your stuff, you might as well do it in your backyard and one day own it,” she said. “The rent-to-own is very popular.”

McGinnis said all types of storage sheds are on the market, from simple, standards sheds to cutesy sheds that look more like an extension of a home. Right now, McGinnis said she’s seeing a lot of customers opting for sheds with roll-up doors and customers opting for made-to-order sheds to fit all their needs.

A variety of materials from aluminum to wood to vinyl sheds are available.

McGinnis said the sheds can be invaluable when it comes to protecting investments.

“If you’re going to spend money on lawn mowers, if you’re going to spend money on motorcycles, if you’re going to spend money on rakes and all this, you need some place to put them, or they’re just going to rust on you. These little sheds come in handy for all your outdoor equipment,” she said.

Secrets to keeping an organized shed

Despite other intentions, homeowners often turn their garages into storage centers for random, little-used items, leaving little to no room for the tools and even vehicles that actually belong in a garage. Such homeowners may turn to sheds to store their garage overflow and keep yard equipment at the ready, but storage sheds are not immune to clutter, and homeowners may find the very structure erected to keep them organized requires a bit of organization itself.

A well-organized shed can save homeowners time and energy, as it's easy to abandon or delay a project if you can't find that pair of work gloves you stashed. The first step to any organizing project is to take everything out of the shed and determine just what needs to go back in. Items that do not belong in the shed should be moved to their rightful locations or tossed in the trash if they're no longer needed. Make a pile of anything that will be kept, a separate one for donations and a third for garbage. Take inventory of what you have so you know whether you're missing any items or you have something and do not need to purchase another.

Now that the entire shed is empty, you can assess just how much room you have. Utilizing vertical and overhead space effectively can free up areas on the floor for larger equipment.

Shelving, racks, pegboards and any other materials that enable you to hang or store items off the floor are good investments. Visit your nearby home improvement retailer to find items that can simplify your storage. You also may be able to put scrap wood to use to make your own storage shelves or a workbench. Extra kitchen cabinets can be installed in the shed to organize additional items.

In order to remember where items go, label or sort them accordingly. Some people like to take organization a step further by tracing the outline of tools hung on the wall so they can be placed back in the same spot after use. This also serves as a visual reminder of which tools are missing and which ones need to be purchased.

Don't forget to utilize shed doors as additional storage space. Hang frequently used tools, such as rakes and shovels, on the inside of the doors so they will always be easily accessible.

You also can repurpose storage solutions designed for other areas of the home. For example, magnetic knife holders can be mounted to a shed wall to keep paintbrushes organized. These holders also can be used to keep many small metal tools tidy. Metal funnels can hold twine and string. Thread through the narrow end of the funnel for a handy dispenser.

Keep dangerous substances off the floor and out of reach. Gasoline, chemical fertilizers, and other potentially dangerous substances should be stored high up to keep pets and children safe.

Make sure the shed floor is sturdy and level. This makes it easier to neatly store larger items. Roll in the lawnmower, wheelbarrow, and any other cumbersome items. Now that more things are mounted vertically, you should find that you have more area to move around.