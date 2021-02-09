Curtain Call presents Valentine’s Day-themed dinner theater

The community is invited to celebrate Valentine’s Day at a benefit dinner theater, presenting A.R. Curney's “Love Letters,” the story of two people who longed to be together but were kept apart by their own circumstances.

The dinner theater, which takes place Saturday, Feb. 13, raises funds for Curtain Call Theater’s new Curtain Call Studio, a black box theater located at 2114 N. Armstrong St. Angie Bowman, a board member with Curtain Call, said she’s looking forward to being able to put on a show, as last year was tough due to COVID-19.

“We’ve been unable to do theater because of COVID with the kids, so we think people will look forward to having a show to go to,” Bowman said.

“Love Letters” is a two-person adult show starring Anna Ely and Colburn Lambert. With only two people on stage and guests able to spread out at Elite Banquet & Conference Center, Bowman believes the show can be done safely while raising funds to keep theater arts alive in Kokomo.

The play tells the story of two childhood friends, Andrew Makepeace and Melissa Gardner, whose written correspondence began with birthday party thank-you notes and summer camp postcards and morphed into a romantic relationship with love letters.

The two found themselves apart through boarding school and college but maintained their connection by writing each other regularly. However, their paths continued to veer. Andy excelled at Yale and law school; Melissa continuously failed out of top-notch schools. Andy went to war; Melissa got married.

When Andy returned, he married, became a successful attorney, and eventually was elected to the U.S. Senate. Melissa, on the other hand, continued to struggle. Her marriage was on the brink of ending, and she started drinking "too much" and became estranged from her children. However, Andy and Melissa continually kept in contact through letters over the years, and they eventually have an affair. However, timing was never on their side, and it was too late for both of them.

Melissa died an untimely death, and Andy wrote a final letter, this one to Melissa’s mother, that unveiled just how deep their spiritual connection was despite the physical distance.

For the benefit dinner, Bowman is hoping to sell at least 40 tickets.

The new black box theater namely will be used for adult shows, Bowman said, to help raise money to do more with children’s productions. Keeping the children’s programs strong, she said, is important as the program helps teach children the ins and outs of theater while inspiring them to continue the art into adulthood.

When call-outs are made for children’s productions, Bowman said Curtain Call works to include all who try out and want to be a part of the shows.

“We try to use almost all of them that we can because it’s more of a learning environment, and we want them to get hooked on theater. I’m trying to nurture these kids so they want to do theater as adults 10 years from now,” she said.

The benefit dinner theatre takes place Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at Elite Banquet Center, 2820 S. Lafountain St. Tickets are pre-sale only and $25 per person, plus a processing fee. Tickets can be purchased at kcctc.booktix.com. The dinner consists of an appetizer, salad, roll, entrée, two sides, dessert, and cash bar. Ten percent of proceeds from the cash bar will be donated back to Curtain Call Theatre for Children.