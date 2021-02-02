Crystal Wand Creations celebrates store anniversary, marriage, 2021 with morse code bracelets

A Kokomo couple never would have met if it hadn’t been for them both working in morse code as cryptologic technicians with the U.S. Navy 34 years ago, and now they’re giving a nod to the “dits” and “dahs.”

J.R. and Lois McIntire are celebrating not only meeting by chance decades ago but also the nine-year anniversary of their store, Crystal Wand Creations, in downtown Kokomo with bracelets that have “2021” beaded in morse code. While celebrating the past, they hope the bracelets also celebrate better years to come.

“We just celebrated our ninth year here, and that was part of the concept of the ’21 bracelets, the morse code bracelets because ’20 was rough. It was rough for everybody, so we wanted to use this time to just put a good vibe forward and make it a celebration,” said Lois.

The couple’s paths first crossed while they were working in Homestead, Fla., where they had been assigned in the navy. They worked with codes, morse code being one of them, and had classified positions and clearances. J.R. was Lois’ supervisor at the time, and their relationship was on a professional level for a long time, J.R. said, until it grew into something more as they got to know each other better.

Five years later, the pair married in Hawaii. They had many similar interests, and “Crystal Wand Creations” was birthed early on. “She,” as the couple refers to the business, first was a music venue in Hawaii, and when the couple was transferred to Gander, Newfoundland, Crystal Wand Creations became a songwriting production company.

At that time, J.R. was out of the military, while Lois was still on active duty. Unemployment in Gander was about 70 percent, and J.R. said if people wanted an income, they had to get creative. That’s exactly what he did. With Crystal Wand Creations, he offered a unique service. Customers could fill out a questionnaire about themselves, and J.R. would turn it into a song.

It was a hit, he said. For Gander’s annual city celebration, J.R. even was hired to write the city’s theme song. He was interviewed on BBC News, and the story went across Canada, he said.

“That was a really cool adventure and got really good reception. It was just a good connection with the community,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

After living in Newfoundland, the couple relocated to Denver. While living there, J.R. made a trip to Indiana to visit family. When he returned to Denver, he told Lois his dream was to move back to Indiana. It just felt like home, he said.

Lois wasn’t sold at first. They just had renovated their house and were settling in.

“We had just done a remodel on our house. There was a new kitchen and all this,” J.R. said. “She looked at me, and she said, ‘Seriously?' I said, ‘Just think about it. You don’t have to answer now. Just give it some thought.’ We did. We talked about the pros and cons and all that.”

In 2002, they made the move. They both had family around Indiana, and they didn’t in Denver. They also both agreed that they liked the Midwest atmosphere better. Lois had family near Kokomo, so they decided to settle in the City of Firsts.

Crystal Wand Creations wasn’t far behind. For the first many years in Kokomo, the pair sold their wares under the name Crystal Wand Creations at the Kokomo Downtown Farmers Market and another shop in Kokomo, but in 2012 they had the opportunity to open their own storefront, and they took it.

With that, Crystal Wand Creations, in yet another iteration, this time a metaphysical shop, came to life at 206 N. Buckeye St. Now, the business is more spiritual, J.R. said, as the couple sells unique gemstones, healing and massage wands, jewelry, soaps, and herbs like mugwort, damiana, and ashwagandha root powder.

The last nine years have gone fast, the couple said, and they thanked their customers for making the shop a success.

“It’s just been a dream. We never envisioned, number one, being here nine years. It’s gone by very quickly, but just the whole aspect for it from the start to where we are now, it’s just a blessing,” J.R. said.

The morse code bracelets spell out "2021" in morse code, which is written using "dits" and "dahs."