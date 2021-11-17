CrossFit Kokomo works out for a cause

CrossFit Kokomo held a 24-hour fundraiser to benefit Jackson Street Commons, an apartment building for homeless veterans, this past weekend. The fundraiser started at 12 a.m. Saturday morning and ran for a full 24 hours.

Kevin Jewell, a Marine veteran and owner of CrossFit Kokomo, wanted to give back to other veterans in the community who needed more help and support. He brainstormed ways to combine his concern for service members with his love for his gym, and four years ago, he found the perfect solution.

“I stumbled upon Jackson Street Commons and their director, Angie Ciski,” Jewell said. “I got in contact with her and asked her how we could help and what they needed. And I came up with this idea of doing a 24-hour fundraiser where every hour, starting at midnight on Veteran’s Day weekend, we have people from the community come into the gym and do a workout.”

Jewell has hosted the fundraiser for the last four years at CrossFit Kokomo. A new hour-long workout begins at the top of each hour. The fundraiser usually nets about 200 participants from across the state. Jewell said people could donate without participating in the workouts, but he thought it was a fun way to get the community more involved and raise money and awareness about Jackson Street Commons.

“Coming into the gym does not mean we are going to force you to pick up a barbell and start working out,” Jewell said. He emphasized that there are many other ways to participate in the fundraiser. However, the workouts have a special meaning to Jewell.

“They’re called hero workouts and they are workouts that honor service men and women who have died in combat. It’s our way of paying respects to them,” Jewell said. “That’s what we do for the workout portion of it, but the big part is raising funds and raising items for these veterans that reside in Jackson Street.”

Jackson Street Commons is a permanent supportive housing program operated by the Family Service Association of Howard County. It contains 27 one bedroom apartments and aims to provide homeless veterans with housing and services.

“If you provide the stable housing piece first, and then easy access to supportive services, then they’re going to be in a much better place to work on the issues that lead to their homelessness,” Angela Ciski, a case manager at the Family Service Association of Howard County, said. “Stable housing really is the foundation for other health and social service goals.”

Jackson Street Commons opened in May 2014. Ciski said they follow a housing prioritization list and try to take in the most vulnerable veterans first when an apartment opens up. Veterans living there sign leases like they would at any other apartment building. They are able to re-sign their lease each year as long as they are following the rules. Ciski said usually five to eight apartments become available within a year.

Veterans can stay in the apartment for as long as they need, whether that is for a period of years or just a few months. Ciski said the goal is to help the veterans live independently, so they are provided with resources to eventually help them move into their own living situations.

“We don’t want our veterans to stay with us forever,” Ciski said. “We want them to work on the issues that lead to their homelessness and move on into housing of their own. Then we can open their apartment up to another homeless veteran. We meet people where they’re at.”

Jewell said Ciski told him some veterans living at Jackson Street Commons have nothing to their names. He felt determined to help even further, so he came up with the idea of wish lists for the veterans. Each veteran living in Jackson Street Commons provides a wish list of three items they want, and CrossFit Kokomo makes sure they receive those items.

“Some people will say they want something like quality toilet paper,” Jewell said. “When we saw that, it really tugged on the heartstrings. Something as simple as toilet paper for some of us, it’s just what we get, and for others it’s a luxury thing that they’re asking for.”

Jewell said the wish lists are posted in the gym and members are able to purchase the items on the veterans’ lists.

“Each veteran is going to get at least three things that they asked for. All of our tabs were taken within two days of them being up,” Jewell said. “This is probably my gym’s favorite day of the year. It’s a time for all of us to really sit back and appreciate the veterans who have, at some point in their lives, signed their name on a dotted line to pay the ultimate sacrifice. Luckily, they didn’t have to pay the ultimate sacrifice, but these individuals are at a rough spot in their lives. It’s an easy way for us to give back to them.”

The veterans living in Jackson Street Commons appreciate the wish lists. Kevin Dyer, a Marine veteran, said he asked for a skillet griddle and printing paper.

David Hollis, a Marine veteran, said he asked for a television last year on a whim, but he did not think he would really get it.

“Last year, I didn’t think I’d get the TV. Then I got the TV and I went, ‘Oh my lord, they sent me a TV,’” Hollis said.

This year, Hollis asked for a vacuum cleaner so he can gift it to his mother. He said he is not sure if he will actually receive it because of the price, but he wants to give his mother a memorable Christmas.

Lottie Shaffer, a Navy veteran, said she asks for gift cards so she can buy things as she needs them. Another resident at Jackson Street Commons, Army veteran John Huymaier, said he asked for a rechargeable beard trimmer.

I really appreciate it,” Huymaier said about the fundraiser and the wish lists. “It’s more than just a donation to me. It’s heartfelt.”

Ciski said everyone at Jackson Street Commons has felt blessed by CrossFit Kokomo’s fundraisers.

“The level of generosity is touching,” Ciski said.

“Overwhelming,” Hollis added.

Last year, the fundraiser ended up raising over $11,000 and enabled Ciski to put money toward items and programs the veterans needed most. This year, Jewell asked different businesses to sponsor each hour of the fundraiser. The businesses paid a set amount to sponsor that time slot, and the money from those sponsors will be given to Jackson Street Commons with the rest of the donations.

“It’s our way of really giving back to these veterans who may have hit a tough spot in life,” Jewell said. “It’s our way of thanking them by giving them food, funds, whatever [they need]. That’s been a really successful thing that we’ve done the last three years, and we’re hoping this year is our biggest year yet.”