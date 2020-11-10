CrossFit Kokomo puts on 24-hour fund raiser for veterans

For the third year, CrossFit Kokomo is hosting a 24-hour fund raiser to benefit Jackson Street Commons.

Beginning at 12 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, workouts will be held each hour until Nov. 15, and the community is invited to participate. While there’s no charge, participants are asked to bring a donation that will go to Jackson Street Commons, which currently is housing 27 previously-homeless veterans.

“Some of these people have nothing, period, to their name, and some have jobs here in town and everything in between. So the goal of this for us is to try to bring some joy to people who have hit a rough patch in their life, but at some point in their adult life they determined that it was in their best interest to serve our country and to join the military,” said Kevin Jewell, a Marine Corps veteran and owner of CrossFit Kokomo. “So I feel like it’s a small token of appreciation to give them a lending hand when they gave us a lending hand in the process.”

Donations that are needed include bath towels, paper towels, toilet paper, shampoo, body wash, nonperishable foods, coffee, cleaning supplies, snacks, silverware, dishware sets, toothpaste, mouthwash, bottled water, gas cards, food cards, bed sheets, pillows, pillowcases, and monetary donations.

Last year was a success, Jewell said, as the donations packed a U-Haul. This year, Jewell is hoping to collect just as much or even more as the event has become more well-known.

For those who don’t wish to workout, Jewell said they don’t have to. Donations can be dropped off any time during the 24-hour event, as well as in the days leading up to it. Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 11, donations can be dropped off at CrossFit Kokomo from 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

For the second year, the veterans at Jackson Street Commons also have been able to request three items, and members of CrossFit Kokomo have been working to fulfill their wish lists.

“Some people were very precise in what they wanted, like pots and pans. They want a new alarm clock and a Roku for their TV. Some people were very generic, and they want gift cards to Walmart, gas cards. One individual put in there he wants quarters to do his laundry at the laundromat, so that just puts things into perspective of how little or much somebody wants,” Jewell.

The Marine veteran commended the community for its support of the event. This year, 24 businesses have sponsored an hour for $200, and that money will be donated to Jackson Street Commons as well. And many of the sponsors, Jewell said, donated more than $200.

On the day of the event, the veterans from Jackson Street Commons will be shuttled to CrossFit Kokomo for lunch.

As the event nears, Jewell is looking forward to it.

“It is probably my favorite day of the year because Howard County is an incredibly patriotic community, but a lot of times there aren’t a lot of events to show that patriotism. So over the years this has gotten bigger and bigger and bigger,” he said. “And what better way to help veterans than to give them things that they may or may not have access to because at some point they wrote their name on a dotted line and said they were willing to give up to their life. Luckily, they didn’t have to do that. They just hit a rough spot in their life and maybe need some help.”

Angie Ciski, director of Jackson Street Commons, thanked Jewell and CrossFit Kokomo for their support.

“We really appreciate the support that we’ve received from Kevin Jewell and CrossFit Kokomo, and the items that they’re able to collect for our residents and for our faculty have been so helpful and a real blessing,” Ciski said.

For more information on the event, email CrossFitKokomo@gmail.com. CrossFit Kokomo is located at 1080 S. Dixon Road.