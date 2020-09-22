Covid Casualty: FCA employee Curtis Davis becomes 63rd resident to die from COVID-19

Curtis “Jerome” Davis was known by friends and family to look and act much younger than his 64 years. His biggest health complaint was the occasional sinus infection. But even a clean bill of health wasn’t a match for COVID-19.

On Sept. 13, Davis, an employee at FCA US, lost a month-long battle with the novel coronavirus, leaving his family and friends to grapple with the seriousness of the virus.

“It can happen to anybody, and some people don’t take this as seriously as they should,” said Davis’ sister, Anita Davis. “It goes to show that even you can be in tip-top shape and be in good health like my brother, and it can still affect you to where you can’t survive it.”

Davis was working at FCA last month when he began having symptoms of the virus. Having dealt with sinus infections in the past, Davis initially thought that was what he had. However, when he developed a fever, he decided to get tested for COVID-19.

On Aug. 12, he called Anita to inform her that he had tested positive for the virus. He told her he would be self-quarantining at home for the recommended 10 days. However, his symptoms worsened quickly after that. He developed serious headaches and began getting weak. On Friday, Aug. 14, Davis, who lived alone, called 911 and was taken to Community Howard Regional Health by ambulance and admitted to the intensive care unit.

The next day, Davis called Anita and asked if she and her husband would help get his affairs in order in case the virus got even worse.

“He was telling me and my husband, ‘I need you to get to my place, and I need you to start taking care of this and that,’” Anita said.

According to Anita, Davis began receiving plasma treatments, steroids, and antibiotics. Doctors also tried proning, which is positioning a patient on their stomach to expand the lungs in the hopes of leading to better oxygenation. After a week or two of that, Anita said, it seemed to be helping.

Davis was moved out of the ICU to the progressive care unit where he remained for a few days.

“He thought maybe he would be able to go home,” Anita said.

While in the hospital, Davis was unable to have any visitors due to COVID-19 restrictions. His large family stayed in touch with him through frequent phone calls, though Anita said she cautioned Davis not to use the phone so much so he could give his lungs a break.

After a few days out of the ICU, Davis was readmitted. His condition had worsened yet again. Anita said hospital staff began trying more treatments and proning, but nothing was helping.

Toward the end of August, Davis was ventilated emergently, meaning family wasn’t informed ahead of time due to the seriousness of Davis’ condition.

“From then on it was an up-and-down battle with him,” Anita said. “Then last week was when he started going down drastically to the point where I had to ask if he was near death. They said, ‘Yes.’”

On Friday, Sept. 12, exactly a month after Davis found out he was COVID-positive, doctors called Anita to tell her there was nothing else they could do. Knowing Davis never wanted to be kept on machines, she gave doctors the go-ahead to stop his care.

Anita was able to visit her brother to say her goodbyes, but having an asthmatic child and taking extra precautions, she stood outside of the glass door to his hospital room to see him for the last time. On Sunday, Sept. 14, Davis passed away.

“I was able to see him, and I was able to deliver messages to him even though he was pretty much gone at that point. But I was able to say my last goodbyes, not the traditional way that we would want to, but the staff at Community Howard was very nice, wonderful people,” Anita said. “He was a fighter. He was fighting hard. He was healthy. He had no pre-existing conditions. He had a healthy heart, and his lungs were pretty much shot. If he did survive this, he would never be the same person again. He wouldn’t have ever really survived it.”

Throughout the pandemic, Anita said Davis was known to take precautions. He wore a mask in public, and the only places she said he went were to work, church, and the grocery store.

Anita encouraged people to do their part to help prevent the spread of the virus, as so much still is unknown about it.

“There’s all kinds of conspiracies with it and all that with everything that’s happened, but we don’t have any control over it. We at least need to do our part to contain it. Stay home. Wear your mask. Stop all the partying. Social distance,” she said. “If you know you’re not feeling well and keep going about your daily business, you’re affecting other people. It’s like a domino effect, and it’s not fair. Some people it hits worse than others because everybody’s body is made up differently, and then you can be in a situation where my family is now where we have to say goodbye and have a funeral.”

Davis was the 63rd person in Howard County to die from the virus.