Have you learned to accept what comes your way and get on with living? Until 2020, life was predictable. It appears we are no longer in the rut we’ve been enjoying all our lives.
There have been so many changes in 2020. It’s difficult to believe they could take place in such a short period of time! Our relatives used to live “down the road” or “around the corner.” Now they reside in California, Florida, New York, Massachusetts, and Alabama. We seldom see them. With COVID-19, many people living near relatives don’t visit them either.
Instead of visiting each other today, we use telephones or Facetime on computers. One of our sons tells us we aren’t smart enough to use a smart phone. He’s right! He’s the one who can make our computer behave in a matter of minutes. After he said our computer was having a PICNIC (Problem In Chair Not In Computer) and he is so busy, I try to correct computer problems which appear. He’s contacted only when there are problems I‘ve created and can’t fix!
Until WWII few people had radios. Dad bought one when my brother was stationed in the Philippines. We listened to what he called “the war-a-pean news” three times daily. Radios have been replaced with televisions that we seldom watch. I’d have difficulty sleeping if I was aware of all that problems that are taking place today. How our world has gone downhill! The first car I remember dad had started when the driver turned a crank. Mother never drove until cars came along that didn’t require a crank. Shortly before I stopped driving, I told my husband if he totaled our car, we were going to buy a used one I understood.
Our niece has reminded us that 2020 is the hundredth anniversary of women’s right to vote. Mother often reminded me that I was fortunate because women would be allowed to vote when they were old enough, not when politicians finally decided women were intelligent enough! Mother waited more than 40 years before she could vote. Now women are involved in politics and holding many offices! Living has certainly changed.
It’s difficult to accept that there are so many people who create problems for the remainder of the population. They are the ones who kill or rob other people. Where I was growing up, I only heard of one violent death. One neighbor told another he was not to drive his horse down the road past his house! When the neighbor didn’t believe him and was shot to death, the man with the gun was put in jail until he died. Years later dad would never drive down that road even if it were safe. To my knowledge no one was ever robbed in our community. If neighbors came by after dark, they’d knock or open a door and yell, “Hello” to let our family know they were entering the house. Now we keep our doors locked most of the time. If someone rings a doorbell after dark, we don’t open the door unless they call first.