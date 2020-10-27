Couple spreads cheer with fun Halloween display

A Kokomo couple is hoping to bring some cheer to the community with their fun, elaborate Halloween display – and it seems to be working.

Mike and Ramona Malloy used about every inch of their front yard along North Phillips Street, as well as some of their side yards, to decorate for Halloween. The Malloys said they were discouraged, like most people, with the year and wanted to do something fun to boost morale.

“It’s been a rough year, rough year for everybody,” said Ramona. “So we decided it would be a good year to really go all out on it.”

The Malloys were inspired by Halloween pirate ship props that were being sold at Menards, but the props only contained the front of a ship. Conveniently, the Malloys had a fountain in their front yard that, with the prop placed in front of it, appeared to make an entire pirate ship.

The couple added pirate skeletons, pirate props, lights, and the works to make a full pirate ship display. But they weren’t done there. They expanded the Halloween décor to fill their whole yard, which also included a graveyard, more human and animal skeleton props, spider webs, a projector that displays haunted scenes on their home, and a sound system.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

The couple’s car also has been included. A skeleton sits inside it with glowing red eyes, watching passersby.

The all-out display has been welcomed by the Malloys’ neighbor, Wanda McKillip. McKillip said the display was a fun distraction and complimented the couple's handiwork.

“He did this for the people in Kokomo for having a horrible year. He wanted to make people happy, and he did a very nice display,” she said. “It’s so cool.”

Last Thursday night, a pair of walkers was enjoying the display, and one commented, “This is better than Christmas.”

On Saturdays, the Malloys have been sitting in their driveway, handing out candy, pirate hats, and eye patches to those who come by. They encouraged the community to visit on Halloween and enjoy the display. The home is located at 1016 N. Phillips St.