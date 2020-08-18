Coronavirus epidemic and American politicians

The coronavirus pandemic has reached epic proportions and shows no sign of abating. The virus has devastated the American economy and caused unbelievable suffering and death among American citizens. This China originated virus has played havoc with world populations and economies. And we still don’t know where in China the virus originated or if it can happen again. As far as we know presently, the initiation of the drug on the world could be purposeful.

One would think, with the virus killing and sickening all Americans, African-Americans, Caucasians, Latins, Chinese, Indians, and other ethnic populations, the Congress of the United States could come together for the good of the country, if not the world. But what do we get out of Washington? Finger pointing, recriminations, political denunciations and political turbulence with no cooperation.

America has always been blessed with great leadership in times of crisis, starting as far back as President George Washington. From a contemporary standpoint, we were blessed with the leadership of Presidents Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Harry S. Truman during World War II. Presidents John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagen were instrumental in resurrecting the American spirit at a time of despair. We had great compromisers like Senator Everett Dirkson of Illinois.

Today, the United States Congress is devoid of any facsimile of leadership. Americans are represented by terribly flawed, slimy politicians whose only goal is to be re-elected to lucrative positions in the United States Congress. In the meantime, Americans suffer for their ineptitude.

When the coronavirus invaded the United States, everyone, and I mean everyone, was caught with little knowledge on how to combat this very real threat. The epidemic was here before any known safeguards could be put in place. Ventilators and respirators were in short supply. I don’t think anyone intentionally reacted politically, initially. Governor Cuomo has been vilified for returning coronavirus patients to nursing homes. Many elderly deaths have been attributed to his actions. I honestly think he made that fateful decision based on the best medical knowledge at hand. No American would intentionally send another American to his or her death.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

President Trump was skewered by Nancy Pelosi when he banned all China flights to the United States as early as February. She even visited Chinatown to show her disdain for Trump’s decision. At a time when both parties, Democrat and Republican, should be in lockstep in fighting the spread of the coronavirus for the good of the American people, today’s politicians are engaged in personal destruction.

Of the total confirmed cases of the virus in the United States, 4,718,249, there have been 155,478 deaths or 3.2 percent. The total confirmed cases in the world are 18,317,520 with 694,713 deaths, or 3.8 percent, a percentage almost 1% higher than the U.S. To hear national news coverage of the coronavirus deaths in the U.S, leads one to believe the death rate is much higher in our country than the rest of the world. The national media only uses numbers that meet their narrative.

Despite the vitriolic verbiage emanating from the mouths of inept politicians, America will get the virus under control with the help of able and educated scientists of the National Institute of Health and other professional government agencies. From many articles and conversations with doctors, the coronavirus is somewhat mystifying and seems to be changing daily. Death rates are much higher for elderly and in many cases change with the country of origin.

Americans, even the young, have to take precautions as advised by the national health services. European countries which had a falling infection rate are now showing an increase in cases. Japan and Hong Kong, both recognized for having fewer cases than other locales, are experiencing increases in the virus. Even after a vaccine is developed, it will take years to immune the world. Pfizer Inc. said it expects demand for vaccinations against coronavirus illnesses to last at least several years. In the meantime, we all are vulnerable, even politicians.

Bottom line is this. The coronavirus is no respecter of persons. It is a threat to all Americans. Why can’t American politicians treat it as a common enemy?