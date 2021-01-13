A nonprofit’s greatest asset is people: the people who are served, the people who do the work, and the people who support the cause.

Such agencies exist because of a need, and people invest their time and energy because of the effect these agencies have on the world and in communities.

Nonprofits need staff to carry out their work, and at Bona Vista our staff is on the frontlines of providing care. This agency is thankful for employees who cook meals, teach skills and provide companionship. Our staff members are the face of Bona Vista and of our mission to the people we serve. They put into practice our “why.”

None of this work, however, could be done without external supports in the community. We will never cease to emphasize the importance of those who donate, making it possible for us to provide the care and the programming that we do. Whether through donation, sponsorship, or volunteer efforts, thank you to the people and businesses in the community who give to Bona Vista.

Our donor base gives unselfishly to this agency, allowing our doors to remain open for the adults and children we serve. When someone donates, whether regularly or a single time, they provide safe and maintained properties for our adults to live and our children to learn. Their donation supplies our classrooms, furnishes our residential homes, and provides an expanded curriculum in our day services. These donations can very literally be seen making a difference every day in the lives of those we serve.

Bona Vista sponsors provide our agency a platform in which we can complete necessary projects and events. When a person or business sponsors a need or a fundraising event, Bona Vista staff is given the means needed to recruit skilled caregivers, promote services, and cultivate community support. Our growth depends on these sponsors.

Right now we are in preparation for our annual casino fund raiser, Viva Las Vista, which is occurring virtually now through the live online event on Jan. 29. We have had some amazing businesses from the community offer to help sponsor this event, which gives us the support we need to host a successful fund raiser.

Businesses such as WWKI, Sycamore Financial Group, Beckley Office Equipment, Financial Builders Federal Credit Union, and JA Benefits have stepped up to sponsor Viva Las Vista, therein supporting our operation’s efforts and mission. We are so thankful for the backing these vital sponsors have provided.

Whether you are currently invested in supporting Bona Vista or not, it is our hope you recognize the value we bring to the communities we serve. These services would not be possible without our community supporters. We are so thankful to those who help us by donation, sponsorship, volunteerism, or even just helping promote on social media. If you are inclined to get involved in a partnership with Bona Vista, contact Tiffany at 765-457-8273 ext. 335 or tdamitz@bonavista.org.

For more information on the virtual Viva Las Vista event please visit vivalasvista.givesmart.com.