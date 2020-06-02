Community rallies around Western family after car accident

Instead of celebrating the end of her senior year at Western High School, Taylor Godfrey has been fighting for her life in the intensive care unit after suffering critical injuries from a car crash on May 11.

For the past three weeks, it’s been apparent to her parents, Rodney and Natalie Godfrey, that their daughter has a lot of people rooting for her. Several area businesses have rallied around the Western family to fund raise while hospital bills continue to mount, and a Facebook page, Prayers4Taylor, has garnered 7,516 members and counting.

“The community has just been amazing in their support,” said Rodney. “Everyone has stepped up. There are so many people that are praying and reaching out, and we appreciate every bit of that.”

As of Monday, Godfrey still was in the ICU at a hospital in Fort Wayne. According to a post by Natalie on the Prayers4Taylor page on Sunday, doctors were discussing having Godfrey moved from the surgical neurotrauma ICU she was in to possibly a long-term acute care facility in Indianapolis.

"We honestly aren't sure how we feel about this," said Natalie in the post. "We are definitely nervous that we will never find a group of nurses and Drs as AMAZING as the ones she has right now. So, please pray for the Drs to make the BEST choices and decisions for Taylor. Please pray for the BEST facility for Taylor to have continued amazing care and progress."

Sandra Young, the former owner of Main Street Café and former employer of Natalie, started a GoFundMe page for the Godfreys early on, and the page has raised more than $10,000. Young also has been organizing meal trains for the family.

At Revive Salon, stylist Carrie White, who cuts the family’s hair, has been doing her part to help fund raise. Last week, she donated 50 percent of the sale of all hair products to the Godfreys, which amounted to $1,292.20, and White still is taking donations at the salon.

“They’re just a really special family, very kind and considerate, so this is just kind of to support them,” White said.

Teri Rose, the owner of Main Street Cafe and Nonni’s Pizza, was approached about putting on a pizza fund raiser for the family. On Thursdays, Rose had been donating all sales above $500 at Nonni’s Pizza to an area nonprofit. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, she halted that program. But, when she was asked if she would return it for a week to help the Godfreys, she didn’t hesitate.

Rose ordered more product, made a post on her personal Facebook page two days prior to the fund raiser, and on March 21 at 4 p.m., when the store opened, it was slammed with orders.

“They were lined up at Apperson trying to get into my building. They were wrapped around the building. There were five or six cars on Apperson, and in two hours, we were completely out of everything,” Rose said.

Making the event even more special, Rose was assisted in the kitchen by three of Godfrey’s friends. Rose donated 100 percent of the nearly $5,000 made to the family.

Rose, a Gold Star mother, said she had a special place in her heart for the family, as she knew what it was like to be on the receiving end of grace from Kokomo.

“Nobody wants to know firsthand the generosity of Kokomo because that means they’ve experienced some type of tragedy, but until you are that person experiencing it and you’re receiving that from this community, you truly don’t know how much they’re doing,” Rose said.

She applauded the community for stepping up for the Godfrey family while many in the community face hardships themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At this time, it’s just amazing that people have their hearts where they’re at because everybody is struggling. That’s for sure,” Rose said.

Also rallying for the family was the Howell family from Brad Howell Ford in Greentown. The family’s children, said Blake Howell, were friends with Taylor and her brother, Mason, through 4-H, and they wanted to do their part to help out.

The Howells will be having a private test-and-tune event to fund raise for the Godfreys. They’re hoping to raise upwards of $3,000.

“They’re a great family, and when we heard about Taylor and this whole thing, we put our heads together and wanted to do something for them,” said Howell. “We decided this would be a great way for us to give back because this is what we spend our summer at, with the tractor pull world. What better way for us to give back to somebody than running something we can run, and our guys can test and bring in a little money to give back.

“The tractor pulling world, they’re probably one of the most generous people because we do a lot of pulls for memorials and fund raisers, and people usually give a decent amount of money back to whatever we’re trying to reach.”

Best Price Fireworks, owned by Joe Wampler, also is stepping up. Wampler will donate a portion of customers’ purchases when they mention Taylor Godfrey’s name at checkout. Best Price Fireworks is located on 931 between JC Penney and Buffalo Wild Wings and at 413 E. Center Road.

In addition, several other fund raisers have been put on, including a car wash, a fishing tournament, and bracelets are being sold by the Western FFA Chapter. For information on how to purchase a bracelet, visit "Western Ffa Chapter" on Facebook.

“We are just amazing at how much support there has been,” said Godfrey.