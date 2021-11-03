Community kitchen coming to Kokomo in 2022

A new collaboration between the Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market and the Center Township of Howard County Trustee will bring a community commercial kitchen space to Kokomo.

The kitchen space will be located at 115 W. Sycamore St. It will be a fully functioning professional kitchen space that is health department approved, allowing for residents to rent the space and use it to develop their own food-related businesses or to help businesses that are still trying to find their footing in Kokomo.

“We envision local folks who may have a family recipe they want to try and market, or food trucks in the area who need a certified kitchen to come back to to do their dishes or prep their food,” said Susan Alexander, Farmers’ Market board president and manager of downtown initiatives at the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance. “We will fill that need.”

Alexander said the local Farmers’ Market has had to turn away several potential vendors each year because they don’t have a licensed space from which to work.

“This will help our local vendors, our local farmers but also our local food entrepreneurs — give them a lower risk, lower cost space to develop their products and service,” she said.

The Kokomo Downtown Farmers’ Market has been part of the city for two decades now. Among the success stories that have grown beyond the market are Petite Patisserie, Lucky Lemon Bakery, Etta’s Gooey Goodies and Barlow’s Beard Butter.

Not only will the community kitchen be a resource for locals looking to start their own business, but it will also increase nutrition and health opportunities in town. It’s this precise reason that interested Center Township Trustee the Rev. Robert Lee when the Farmers’ Market board reached out to him about a partnership.

At the Center Township of Kokomo Trustee Office, Lee helps those who need assistance with rent, paying their utilities or other financial difficulties. It’s a last resort option for those in the community struggling the most.

“I saw this as an opportunity for us at the trustee’s office to do something other than just paying rent, paying utilities, but also giving [people] an opportunity to eat healthy,” said Lee.

The trustee’s office is contributing $12,000 toward the kitchen.

Another aspect of the community kitchen will be cooking classes, and both Lee and Alexander are excited about the opportunities this presents for the public. Lee hopes the kitchen provides education and solutions for healthy eating.

Alexander looks forward to being able to host chefs who will lead the classes and help others learn to cook new meals.

“Part of the vision of the Farmers’ Market is to really promote community prosperity, health and sustainability of our local food system,” Alexander said. “Having our local food producers have thriving businesses is important. When we were in the first days of the pandemic and there was hardly any food on the shelves in the grocery stores, we were able to source locally produced and grown food and have it available on the store shelves of the Market Store, and that’s only because we had to go a 15 minute drive to pick up the items.”

“I think we are doing two pieces and the two pieces go together,” said Lee. “You grow [food] here, you grow it away from the herbicides, you make it available to people and you make it available at a reasonable cost, and then you show [people] how to fix [the meal]. I think it is an excellent thing.”

The kitchen space is expected to be ready in the first quarter of 2022. Alexander asks those in the Kokomo community who are interested in using the space to reach out to her and share what their needs for the kitchen are. Those who wish to share kitchen needs can do so by emailing info@kokomofarmersmarket.com.