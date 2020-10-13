Community Kids’ Halloween Party replaced with trunk-or-treat

The annual Community Kids’ Halloween Party – the city’s most popular and biggest Halloween event – is taking a different form this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

The event, now in its 20th year, traditionally takes place at Kokomo Event & Conference Center and draws in thousands of costumed trick-or-treaters. However, that event has been canceled this year and will be replaced with a drive-thru trunk-or-treat at Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union on Halloween.

“I’m so sad for everybody that we could not put it on this year, but we just didn’t see how we could keep everybody safe and healthy,” said Diana TenBrook, vice president of marketing at Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union.

Each year, around 4,000 people come through the event and trick-or-treat from dozens of booths from businesses and organizations around the community. Many children, TenBrook said, come specifically for the bouncy houses, and the costume contest also is a big draw.

With all of those aspects in play and such large crowds, TenBrook said the decision was made to replace the event with a scaled-down, touchless event that allows for social distancing.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Now, the parking lot of Solidarity’s main branch will be transformed into a Halloween-themed zone that attendees can drive through and receive candy.

“We want to make it an experience, almost like a drive-thru haunted house type of a thing, and then we’re going to have in the trunks of some of the bigger vehicles individually-wrapped candy items,” TenBrook said. “All of us that will be working will have our masks on, and the candy will just be dipped out into treat bags.”

Despite the changes, organizers didn’t want to skip a year of the popular costume contests, so those will be held virtually. The community is encouraged to post pictures of themselves in costume on Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union’s Facebook page, and a panel of judges will choose winners and award prizes to “best of show” in three age categories: 0 to 5, 6 to 10, and 11 to 15.

The traditional Halloween party also conducted a “best-dressed booth contest” each year. This year, TenBrook said local businesses were invited to decorate their businesses and submit their photos via social media. Cash prizes will be awarded to the “best dressed” businesses.

TenBrook directed the community to Facebook for more information on how to participate in the contests.

The drive-thru Halloween party will take place on Saturday, Oct. 31, at Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union, located at 201 E. Southway Boulevard, from 1 to 4 p.m.