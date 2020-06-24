Community Howard Regional Health underwrites new Ivy Tech student commons

When students return to Ivy Tech Community College’s Kokomo Campus late this summer, a warm and welcoming new space will be waiting for them in the Health Professions Center courtesy of Community Howard Regional Health.

Thanks to a donation by the health system, students will be able to gather for conversation, study time, snacks, and relaxation in the new Community Howard Regional Health Student Commons at the building’s north end. With a wall of windows overlooking an inviting outdoor patio, the new student commons offers tables and chairs, comfortable seating, and plenty of outlets to charge personal technology, along with a sink and a microwave oven. Centrally located between the building’s spacious atrium and the Hingst Hall community room, the commons will be used for student group collaboration and activities as well as many other internal and external gatherings.

“This will be a very popular space, filled with students from all our health professions programs – nursing, surgical technology, medical assisting, dental assisting, paramedic science,” said Dean McCurdy, chancellor of the Ivy Tech Kokomo Service Area. “I can’t wait to see our students putting it to use.”

For Joe Hooper, president of Community Howard Regional Health, the hospital’s gift is a reflection our long partnership with Ivy Tech. “We wanted to do something to really celebrate our long collaboration,” Joe said.

“Many of our staff come to us from the health professions programs at Ivy Tech,” he continued. “We felt it is important for Community Howard Regional Health to support this beautiful new facility and advance these programs.”

Two of those Ivy Tech alumni joined Joe in a recent tour of the completed student commons – Jennifer Hindman and Angie Bowman, both of whom remember much more modest facilities when they were studying here.

Hindman now serves as vice president and chief operating officer of Community Howard Regional Health. She began her higher education journey at Ivy Tech in part because her late aunt, Peggy Hanes, was serving as the campus’s director of student success, development, and retention at the time.

After earning an associate degree in paramedic science from Ivy Tech, Hindman went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in Arts and Humanities and a master’s degree in Executive Development for Public Leadership from Ball State University. In 2017, she was honored with the Leadership Award presented by the Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce Women’s Business Council’s Women of Excellence Awards program to recognize a woman who inspires others to achieve greatness.

Bowman is a nurse practitioner, part of Community Howard Regional Health’s Internal Medicine Care West practice in Kokomo. She began her career in nursing with a technical certificate from Ivy Tech Kokomo in 1994, part of the very first class of Ivy Tech’s then-new 12-month Practical Nursing program. Gaining confidence, she transferred to Indiana Wesleyan where she earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing in 1997, and in 2006, she completed her master’s degree in nursing at Ball State to become a nurse practitioner. She credits the people and atmosphere of support at Ivy Tech for helping her achieve her goals.

In 2018, Bowman was honored with the Ivy Tech Distinguished Alumni Award for her achievements and the lasting, positive contributions she has made to her community since completing her education.

The Community Howard Regional Health Student Commons is one of a number of areas created through individual and corporate support to advance student success as part of a $43 million transformation of the Ivy Tech Kokomo Campus. For more information on the campaign to raise a total of $3 million in private donations to complete the project, contact Kelly Karickhoff at kkarickhoff@ivytech.edu or call 765-437-6917 or log in to ivytech.edu/kokomotransformation .

New alumna is new employee

As Joe Hooper said, Community Howard Regional Health is a proud employer of many of Ivy Tech Kokomo alumni – and that includes Amanda Schultz, a recent graduate of Ivy Tech Kokomo’s Nursing program and 2020 winner of the Chancellor’s Award for Academic Excellence chosen as the top student from the Dean’s Award winners in all our programs.

Schultz is the first member of her family to graduate from college, achieving a 4.0 grade point average when she completed her degree requirements in December. While at Ivy Tech, she was active in the Student Nurses Association and was selected for membership in Phi Theta Kappa.

Schultz graduated from Lewis Cass High School 20 years ago. Overcoming significant personal obstacles, she began pursuing her interest in the medical field as a volunteer at St. Joseph Hospital – which led to her first job as a patient assistant there in 2007. From 2016 to 2019, she worked a similar job at IU North Hospital in Carmel.

After passing her boards in January, Schultz joined Community Howard Regional Health and is now working on their Telemetry Medical Surgery floor. She says she is glad to be working closer to home with the people of her community – and to be able to serve during this difficult time.

Schultz’s future plans include a bachelor’s degree, supported by “her biggest supporter,” her husband, Justin. Together, they have a blended family of seven children and two grandchildren.